By Cho Mee-young

SEOUL, Sept 26 Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) said on Monday that its liquefied natural gas (LNG) inventory would stand at an estimated 2.26 million tonnes by year-end and 2.77 million tonnes by end-September to meet seasonal winter demand.

The world's top LNG corporate buyer said in a statement prepared for a parliament hearing that its long-term supply forecast showed it needed to import an additional maximum 10.22 million tonnes per year from 2015 through 2020.

The state-run entity said it would "flexibly purchase short-term and spot LNG cargoes to ensure stable winter supplies", with the exact volume to be purchased on spot markets to be finalised next month.

"KOGAS will secure gas under long-term contracts with new LNG projects from 2015 and onward, while through 2015 procuring LNG under short-term contracts with existing projects and spot cargoes if required," it said.

South Korea, the world's second-largest buyer of LNG after Japan, needs to replace some supply deals with Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei as they expire between 2013 and 2015.

Like Asia's other economies, South Korea has been competing for Australia's rapidly growing supplies of LNG via new projects to secure the energy to fuel expansion.

South Korea last month announced long-term agreements worth $84 billion with energy giants Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Total to buy gas from LNG projects in Australia.

OVERSEAS PROJECTS

KOGAS wants to expand gas production via its stake-owned overseas gas projects.

The state-run entity aims to produce 5 million tonnes of LNG -- or 3.6 percent of the country's combined oil and gas imports -- from its overseas gas fields in 2013, according to the company statement.

It hopes to hike such production to 9 million tonnes -- or six percent of the country's combined oil and gas imports in 2019, according to the statement. KOGAS currently participates 19 gas exploring, developing and LNG business in 11 countries.

KOGAS plans to conduct feasibility studies with global oil majors to participate in Greenland's international bidding for the natural resource production in 2012-2013, the statement added.

The KOGAS statement also said that South Korea's natural gas demand was expected to rise 4.4 percent to reach the equivalent of 32.56 million tonnes of LNG in 2011, the same figure given in an interview with Reuters in June.

KOGAS imported 31.81 million tonnes of LNG last year from 17 countries, and of the total, 24.74 million tonnes came from 9 countries under 13 mid- and long-term contracts, according to the company statement.

The country's LNG imports were almost unchanged in August from a year earlier, slowing down from the bullish growth seen earlier in the year due to declining demand for power, customs data showed earlier this month.

KOGAS had sold gas at home in August equivalent to 1.84 million tonnes of LNG, up 2.3 percent from a year earlier, led by higher sales for household and business use. The domestic gas sales volume was equivalent to 81.44 billion cubic feet of natural gas. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner and Miral Fahmy)