SEOUL, April 9 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) said on Monday it had agreed to import $3.4 billion worth of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Vitol of Switzerland under a term contract.

The South Korean utility, fully owned by state-run Korea Electric Power Corp, will import 400,000 tonnes of LNG per year between 2015 and 2024, KOMIPO said in a statement. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)