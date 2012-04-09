UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise after report shows drop in U.S. stocks
* U.S. Dept of Energy data due later on Thursday (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous TOKYO)
SEOUL, April 9 Korea Midland Power Co Ltd (KOMIPO) said on Monday it had agreed to import $3.4 billion worth of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Vitol of Switzerland under a term contract.
The South Korean utility, fully owned by state-run Korea Electric Power Corp, will import 400,000 tonnes of LNG per year between 2015 and 2024, KOMIPO said in a statement. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
TEL AVIV, Feb 23 Developers of the Leviathan natural gas field said on Thursday they had approved a $3.75 billion final investment decision (FID) on the first phase of the largest energy project in Israel's history.
OSLO, Feb 23 Norway's oil companies have increased their 2017 investment plans in the last three months, signalling a smaller-than-expected contraction for the industry, a survey by the statistics office showed on Thursday.