SEOUL, Aug 17 South Korea's economy ministry said on Wednesday that it had approved long-term deal plans worth a total of 90 trillion won ($84.1 billion) to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Royal Dutch Shell ( RDSa.L ) and Total SA .

State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) , the world's largest corporate buyer of LNG, will import a combined 5.64 million tonnes per year of LNG under the deals to be signed next month, its largest long-term deals ever, the ministry said in a statement.

Details of the deals are as follows:

-- Deal with Shell

Year Volume (in T/Y) Supplier Origin (Gas field)

2013- * 1 mln Shell Nigeria, Russia

* -2035 3.64 mln Shell Australia (Prelude)

Note: * KOGAS will receive 1 million tonnes per year from Shell's gas fields in Nigeria and Russia until Shell's Prelude project starts to produce gas between 2015 and 2018, the ministry statement said. From Prelude, KOGAS will receive 3.64 million tonnes per year for 20 years, it added.

-- Deal with Total

Year Volume (in T/Y) Supplier Origin (Gas field)

2014-2031 2 mln Total Australia (Ichthys),

Nigeria, Norway, Egypt ($1 = 1070.050 Korean Won) (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)