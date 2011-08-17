SEOUL, Aug 17 South Korea's economy ministry
said on Wednesday that it had approved long-term deal plans
worth a total of 90 trillion won ($84.1 billion) to import
liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and
Total SA .
State-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) , the world's
largest corporate buyer of LNG, will import a combined 5.64
million tonnes per year of LNG under the deals to be signed next
month, its largest long-term deals ever, the ministry said in a
statement.
Details of the deals are as follows:
-- Deal with Shell
Year Volume (in T/Y) Supplier Origin (Gas field)
2013- * 1 mln Shell Nigeria, Russia
* -2035 3.64 mln Shell Australia (Prelude)
Note: * KOGAS will receive 1 million tonnes per year from
Shell's gas fields in Nigeria and Russia until Shell's Prelude
project starts to produce gas between 2015 and 2018, the
ministry statement said. From Prelude, KOGAS will receive 3.64
million tonnes per year for 20 years, it added.
-- Deal with Total
Year Volume (in T/Y) Supplier Origin (Gas field)
2014-2031 2 mln Total Australia (Ichthys),
Nigeria, Norway, Egypt
($1 = 1070.050 Korean Won)
