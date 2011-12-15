SEOUL Dec 15 South Korea's current inventory of liquefied natural gas (LNG) is at over 90 percent of the country's storage capacity of 3.8 million tonnes, down slightly from over 95 percent of capacity as of mid-November, a government source said on Thursday.

The country's LNG imports dropped 34.5 percent to 2.32 million tonnes in November from a year earlier, as the world's second-largest LNG buyer after Japan slowed imports after building winter inventory, customs data showed earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Cho Mee-young; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)