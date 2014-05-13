* Energy demand soars in Kuwait during the summer
* Kuwait expects to import 2.5 mln tonnes of gas annually
* Deals with BP, Shell and Qatargas this year
By Ahmed Hagagy
KUWAIT, May 13 Kuwait signed a five-year
liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply deal with BP on
Tuesday, worth an estimated $3 billion, as it seeks to meet
rising energy demand to power air conditioning during the
scorching Gulf summers.
Kuwait, a major OPEC oil producer, on Sunday agreed a $12
billion LNG supply deal over six years with Royal Dutch Shell
and will also import gas from fellow Gulf state Qatar.
The BP deal, signed by state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corp
(KPC), will help Kuwait run its power plants through the hottest
time of the year.
"The amount contracted by the three companies that we signed
with will be up to 2.5 million tonnes per year," said Nasser
al-Mudaf, head of the KPC's international marketing division.
He was referring to the LNG deals with Shell, BP and
state-run Qatargas and said this was an annual estimated amount
over the next few years.
The LNG from the three companies will come in 32 shipments
per year, each one comprising 80,000 tonnes, Mudhaf said. Shell
will send 18 shipments, Qatargas will send eight and BP will
send six, he added.
Kuwait began importing LNG, natural gas frozen to a liquid
for transport on tankers, in 2009. Over the previous four years
it has signed deals with Shell and Swiss-based trader Vitol to
supply it during the peak power demand period from April to
October.
(Additional reporting and writing by Sylvia Westall,; Editing
by William Hardy and David Evans)