KUWAIT May 11 Kuwait's state oil group said on
Sunday it would sign a six-year liquefied natural gas (LNG)
supply deal with Royal Dutch Shell estimated at $12
billion as the major oil exporter seeks to meet energy demands
for the hot summer months.
It was not immediately clear if the contract was the same as
an LNG supply deal between Kuwait Petroleum Corp and Shell
reported last month in a Kuwaiti newspaper.
KPC officials were not immediately available for comment.
In a statement KPC said Oil Minister Ali al-Omair had
received a delegation from Shell to sign the contract. It did
not provide the volume of the super-cooled gas that would be
supplied by Shell.
Kuwait wants to burn LNG instead of resorting to diesel and
crude oil, which have higher harmful emissions, KPC added.
A Shell spokesman said he could not comment on details of
commercial agreements.
Kuwait began importing LNG in 2009 and signed deals with
Shell and Swiss-based trader Vitol to supply it from April to
October, the period of peak power demand, for the last four
years.
Surging air conditioning demand in the scorching Middle
Eastern summer and a lack of domestic supply mean Kuwait needs
to import more gas each year to feed its power plants.
Kuwait signed an LNG deal with fellow Gulf state Qatar last
month.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall in Kuwait and Rania El Gamal in
Dubai; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)