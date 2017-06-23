* Yamal project could be completed earlier than expected
* Arctic LNG 2 construction in 2019 subject to final
decision
* Both projects could pump 70 mln T vs Qatar's 77 mln T
* Tighter U.S. sanctions do not impact technology purchases
By Sabina Zawadzki
LONDON, June 23 Russian gas producer Novatek
aims to topple Qatar as the world's biggest exporter
of liquefied natural gas as it gets closer to completing its
first LNG project, a top executive said, batting away concerns
about U.S. sanctions on the sector.
The country's largest non-state gas producer is expected to
start exporting LNG from the first phase of the Yamal project,
situated far above the Arctic circle, towards the end of this
year and may bring forward its final stage by six months, CFO
Mark Gyetvay said.
But it is the inception of Novatek's second, and Russia's
third, large-scale LNG project called Arctic LNG 2 that would
transform the company, headed by Russia's richest businessman
Leonid Mikhelson, into a top global producer within a decade.
"We have huge ambitions to be just as large as Qatar is as
one country, but as one company," Gyetvay said in London on the
sidelines of an energy forum.
Qatar and Russia have long been rivals in global gas
markets. Qatar's supplies came under the spotlight in the past
month after Saudi Arabia cut economic and diplomatic ties, in a
move ratcheting up a wider violent and diplomatic conflict in
the Middle East.
Russia's energy industry, meanwhile, has been hamstrung by
European and U.S. sanctions over its annexation of Ukraine's
Crimean peninsula, with Europeans particularly sensitive to any
potential Russian gas supply cuts in retaliation for political
tensions in the region.
SECOND PHASE
In terms of LNG, Qatar is by far the largest exporter,
selling 77.2 million tonnes of the liquefied gas and accounting
for just under 30 percent of market share in 2016, according to
energy research group IHS and the International Gas Union.
Russia that year was seventh with exports of 10.8 million
tonnes and a 4 percent market share. The Yamal project, once all
stages are complete, will export an additional 16.5 million
tonnes, which would put Russia, already the world's largest
crude oil exporter, in third place just below Australia.
Of progress on Yamal, Gyetvay said the second phase would be
ready in the second half of next year while the third could be
completed by the first half of 2019, rather than the second, as
all facilities were expected to be delivered this year.
"If we do Arctic LNG 2 - we'll start the process of
construction in 2019 if we make that FID (final investment
decision) - the plan is to make sure we have the first LNG in
the market by 2023," he said.
Mikhelson said on March 29 production from the two projects
on the Yamal and neighbouring Gydan peninsula could produce more
than 70 million tonnes annually - within spitting distance of
Qatar's exports.
And President Vladimir Putin told Mikhelson a day later
Russia not only could but would become the largest LNG exporter
should the pace of development continue.
Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih expressed the
Kingdom's interest in participating in the Arctic LNG 2 project
earlier this month although Gyetvay said it was too early to
comment on any future foreign investors.
Qatar already has a large investment in Russia's energy
industry in the form of the 19.5 percent stake in Russia's
largest oil company, Rosneft, that it bought last year
with trading group Glencore.
Western sanctions on Russian companies including Novatek
"obviously had an effect" on the Yamal project, Gyetvay said:
"We had to revert to the use of Russian and Chinese finance".
But for now, he does not see further impact even as
Washington tightened those sanctions because they concern
financing rather than technology, which Novatek is free to
purchase from anywhere as it needs for its projects.
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Alison Williams)