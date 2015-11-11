LONDON Nov 11 Oil and gas explorer Ophir Energy
expects to finalise sales agreements and make a final
investment decision on its Fortuna floating liquefied natural
gas (FLNG) project by mid-2016.
Ophir's chief operating officer Bill Higgs said the firm is
in talks with six or seven buyers representing a mixture of end
users, oil majors and traders, and expects heads of agreements
will be signed by the end of the month.
Heads of agreements are preliminary contracts that can be
confirmed when full approvals are received and a final
investment decision (FID) made on a project.
"We move forwards to continue the negotiations with that
selected group with the aim of getting to a binding gas sales
agreement with 1 to 2 of those buyers by FID in the middle of
next year," Higgs said.
The Equatorial Guinea-based FLNG development is one of a
number of LNG projects planned when prices were higher. LNG
prices have more than halved since the start of last year on a
glut of supply.
Higgs said that he expected smaller projects such as Fortuna
were more likely to gain a FID than larger projects given the
challenging market conditions.
The project is expected to produce 2.2 million tonnes of LNG
per year, with first gas slated for 2019.
Higgs said that the duration of the initial sales contracts
was likely to be for between seven and 12 years.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Tom Heneghan)