TOKYO Aug 30 Osaka Gas Co , Japan's second-biggest city gas distributor, said on Tuesday it would build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tank at its Senboku LNG terminal 1 to meet rising demand for natural gas.

The company aims to start construction of the tank with capacity of 230,000 cubic metres in September 2012 and complete it in November 2015.

Japan's LNG imports are rising at a record pace this year as utilities ramp up gas-fired power generation to offset a near-record low in nuclear plant utilisation in the wake of the Fukushima radiation crisis.

Terminal 1 handled 1.1 million tonnes of LNG in the year ended in March, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)