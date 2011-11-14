TOKYO Nov 14 JX Nippon Oil & Gas
Exploration Corp, a unit of Japan's JX Holdings, said
on Monday it would sell a small stake in an Exxon Mobil-led
liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Papua New Guinea to
trading house Marubeni Corp.
Japan is the world's largest LNG consumer, and its appetite
for gas is rising as utilities burn it to compensate for the
loss of nuclear power generation capacity after the March
earthquake and tsunami shattered public trust in nuclear safety,
preventing the restart of reactors shut for maintenance.
JX and Marubeni are set to sign a contract on the share
transfer on Monday, an official at JX Nippon Oil said. The
Nikkei business daily reported that Marubeni will pay around 23
billion yen ($298 million) for a 21 percent stake in Merlin
Petroleum, but the official could not confirm that.
Merlin, owned about 99.3 percent owned by JX and
the rest by Mitsubishi Corp, holds a 4.7 percent stake
in the $15 billion Papua New Guinea LNG project.
A Marubeni spokesman could not immediately comment on the
matter.
Tokyo Electric Power will buy 1.8 million tonnes of
LNG per year from the project for 20 years and Osaka Gas
will buy 1.5 million tonnes, while China's Sinopec will
buy 2 million tonnes per year.
The project, which is expected to produce 6.6 million tonnes
per annum and come online in 2014, is a joint venture between
Exxon Mobil, Oil Search, Santos, JX Nippon
Oil, and the Papua New Guinea government.
($1 = 77.070 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)