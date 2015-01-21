* Global LNG demand to rise 9.8 pct this year -Bernstein
* U.S. LNG exports to Asia are uncompetitive at current
prices
* Australia to overtake Malaysia as No.2 exporter -Woodmac
By Henning Gloystein and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Jan 21 The next two years will see
the biggest ever additions made to liquefied natural gas (LNG)
supplies, almost all in Asia, putting further pressure on prices
that have halved over the past year.
Over 60 million tonnes of new LNG production will start up
in 2015 and 2016, industry data shows, slightly more than in the
previous record years of 2008 and 2009. This will lift capacity
by around 20 percent to 345 million tonnes a year.
Analysts say this means that LNG prices LNG-AS, which have
fallen from 2014 highs to $9 per million British thermal units
(mmBtu), are likely to remain low this year.
"In the short to medium-term, we see downward pressure on
prices as new projects start up in Australia and Japan starts up
its new nuclear facilities," Alliance Bernstein said in a report
on Wednesday.
All 48 of Japan's reactors were switched off following a
massive earthquake and tsunami in 2011 that triggered reactor
meltdowns at Fukushima. And while analysts expect some of those
reactors to restart this year, there is still public resistance
and no plants have been given restart dates.
Still, despite weakening economies and the likely return of
nuclear power in Japan, the supply growth and cheap fuel prices
will boost demand, especially in southeast Asia.
"We expect demand in 2015 to increase by 9.8 percent to 268
mtpa (million tonnes per annum) as new LNG projects start up and
lower prices stimulate demand," Bernstein said, noting that
demand was 244 mtpa in 2014 and 231 mtpa in 2013.
In the longer-term, Bernstein said prices would pick up as
demand continues to rise and as LNG projects that have yet to
take final investment decision (FID) get cancelled or delayed.
Bernstein said the combination of delays and rising demand
could push the market from its current surplus into deficit
early next decade, unless 90 million tonnes a year of new LNG
export capacity is built by 2020.
Not only are LNG volumes rising, the supply map is also
changing. Australia, source of most of the new production, will
move ahead of Malaysia as the world's No.2 LNG exporter this
year, and by 2018 will become the biggest supplier ahead of
Qatar, data from Wood Mackenzie shows.
Also, a newcomer to LNG exports in 2015 is the United
States, although the current low prices will make it difficult
for its LNG to come to Asia.
"Spreads in gas price between Asian LNG and U.S. gas have
fallen by 50 percent from $12 to 6 (per mmBtu). With
liquefaction and shipping costs of US$6.50, arbitrage margins
are now negative," Bernstein said.
(Editing by Tom Hogue)