DOHA Feb 9 Qatar's Rasgas has agreed to sell South Korea's state-run Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) an additional 2 million tonnes a year of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the next 20 years, the two companies said in a statement on Thursday.

Kogas, one of the world's biggest LNG buyers, already has contracts with Rasgas to receive a total of around 7 million tonnes a year until 2024-2026.

"This agreement is further evidence of these strong ties and helpful for long term security of LNG supply to Korea," Kogas chief operating officer Young Sung Park said in a statement. (Reporting by Regan Doherty, writing by Daniel Fineren; editing by Jason Neely)