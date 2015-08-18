MILAN Aug 18 Three of the top liquefied natural
gas (LNG) tanker owners have decided to market 14 vessels
jointly on a spot charter basis, part of a new pooling
arrangement that is aimed at cutting operating costs in a
depressed market.
The pool, consisting of eight modern vessels from Norwegian
shipper Golar LNG and three each from Gaslog
and Dynagas, will commence chartering operations in
September, a statement from Gaslog said on Tuesday.
A glut of newly built LNG vessels emerging from shipyards in
Asia has been one factor driving down daily charter rates to
around $30,000/day, compared with $130,000 two years ago.
"The LNG Carrier Pool allows the participating owners to
optimise the operation of the pool vessels through improved
scheduling ability, cost efficiencies and common marketing," it
said.
The vessels will seek employment exclusively for charters of
12-months duration or less.
The move reflects a growing LNG market shift towards
short-term trading of cargoes as prices come under pressure and
new production from Australia and the United States towards the
end of the year is expected to add to oversupply.
"The real driver primarily is the fact that we are seeing
the short-term shipping market growing substantially, in the
year to date there have been 97 short-term vessel fixtures
versus around 78 in 2014," Gaslog Chief Executive Paul Wogan
told Reuters.
"It's becoming a much more important piece of the (LNG)
shipping market," he said.
The pool is expected to cater to this need by making vessel
scheduling more flexible for traders, including the provision of
rare single-voyage charters known as Contracts of Affreightment
and other contract forms new to LNG shipping, the firm said.
In May, Golar LNG broke the mould by allocating six LNG
tankers to Swiss trader Trafigura on a single-voyage, or COA,
basis, as part of a bid to keep its fleet busy and keep the
ships refrigerated at low temperatures to make them more
marketable.
LNG is ordinary natural gas chilled into liquid form at
minus 162 degrees Celsius. Tankers carrying the fuel must be
"cold" in order to store and transport the fuel. If vessels
become "warm" through lack of use, they have to go through a
cooling process before accepting cargoes.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by David Evans)