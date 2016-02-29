LONDON Feb 29 Britain's Avonmouth liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facility will permanently halt operations on April 30, National Grid said on Monday.

"As part of the operational closure strategy to remove the remaining gas in store the site will export gas onto the National Transmission System over the next few months. The first export commenced at the end of last week," National Grid said in a statement.

Avonmouth LNG Storage is the last of National Grid's five original LNG storage sites.

