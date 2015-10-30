* 130 mln T a year of capacity due online by 2020
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Oct 30 Producers and importers of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) are preparing to trade the fuel more
actively on a spot basis as a looming supply surplus threatens
to overwhelm decades-old bilateral contracts and pressure prices
lower.
With the advent of 130 million tonnes of LNG capacity in
Australia and North America by 2020, producers such as Woodside
Petroleum and Chevron, and traditional buyers
such as Japanese utilities, have expanded trading teams to
handle excess cargo flows and navigate a more open market.
Australia, with investments of almost $200 billion in new
production, is on track to overtake Qatar as the world's biggest
LNG exporter before the end of the decade.
In North America, U.S. company Cheniere Energy plans
to export its first LNG cargo in January, and Canada is also
planning to start exports in the next few years.
"Buyers will be able to have their choice ... (of) very
large supply sources that can deliver pretty much at a moment's
notice," Cheniere Chief Executive Charif Souki said this week at
a conference in Singapore.
Excess supply, along with rising demand, is key to
establishing a liquid commodity market as in tight conditions
producers and consumers tend to enter long-term fixed supply
agreements rather than trade openly.
And while new demand is popping up in countries such as
Jordan, Dubai, Egypt and Pakistan, it is unlikely to be enough
to offset the slower-than-expected consumption growth in China
and the falling demand in top importers Japan and South Korea.
Some major players in the industry disagree, though, on how
quickly a robust spot market will develop.
Last year, less than 5 percent of total volumes were sold on
a prompt delivery spot basis, said Ann Collins, vice president
for LNG at BG Group, at Gastech on Thursday.
"A rapid tilt towards a commoditization of LNG seems
unlikely in the near term," she said.
Still, Ernst and Young (EY) says liquefaction capacity has
more than doubled since 2000 and exceeded demand last year.
This surplus, along with slow-growth demand, will keep
prices under pressure until the end of the decade, consultancy
Wood Mackenzie said in statement this week.
BUYERS TO SELLERS
Japanese power utilities - traditionally strictly buyers of
LNG for gas-fired generators - are selling to each other or
reselling to emerging smaller local buyers, even as nuclear
reactors restart and the country's overall electricity demand
falls with a shrinking population.
Japan's JERA Co, a joint venture set up by Tokyo Electric
Power and Chubu Electric Power, will renew
only a minimum of the long-term contracts that supply 80 percent
of its gas, and instead meet its needs via mid-term and
short-term contracts or spot purchases.
Australia's Woodside, one of the biggest producers of LNG,
has traditionally sold its volumes on contracts that last 20
years or more, yet now says it needs more LNG tankers to deal
with rising spot and short-term sales.
"We're becoming more sophisticated in our marketing and
trading activities," Chief Executive Peter Coleman told
reporters at the industry meeting this week in Singapore.
Chevron, which up to now has also dealt mostly in long-term
supply agreements, has established an LNG trading desk in
Singapore to handle output - mainly from its Australian projects
- that is not committed to buyers.
Commodity trading houses are also getting ready for the
increase in supply, with Glencore planning to double
its trading team as it mounts a challenge to rivals Trafigura
and Vitol to become the top merchant LNG
trader.
