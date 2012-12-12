* LNG day-rates forecast down at $100,000 in 2015
* Australian project delays accelerate shipping glut
* One third of new vessel orders unemployed
* Timeout on new orders as players mull next move
By Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, Dec 12 Gas tanker owners face falling
profits over the next few years as delays to Australian gas
project leave new ships unemployed, though the tankers will earn
more than other commercial vessels at least until 2016, brokers
and analysts said.
The liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker market has been the
only bright spot in an otherwise depressed shipping sector after
a global surge in the demand for gas, led by Japan in 2011,
boosted trade and tied vessels to longer routes, stretching the
capacity of the global fleet.
Gains in spot LNG tanker day-rates have lost momentum in
recent months, after quadrupling in the years since 2010, and
are likely to decline further in 2014 and 2015 given gas project
delays and rapid fleet growth, the sources said.
"If you look at the pure fundamentals, there is some ground
to think there will be oversupply," a source from a major LNG
shipping brokerage said.
The main drag on spot LNG day-rates is the number of vessels
coming to market that are not committed to long-term projects
and which will instead depend on spot demand.
Around one third of the 86 vessels ordered since 2011 are
earmarked for spot charter business, some brokers said. The
total value of the new-build LNG tanker market amounts to around
$17 billion, based on the average cost of a tanker.
Delays in the construction of liquefaction plants mean there
will be less fuel to transport than previously expected, idling
new vessels and bringing down spot rates.
Day-rates should drop to about $100,000/day in 2015, Arctic
Securities analyst Erik Stavseth said, compared with record
highs of $160,000/day earlier this year and $120,000/day
currently.
"In 2013 there are still a number of LNG vessels delivering
that don't have employment yet. Ten out of the 25 vessels
expected next year haven't been fixed," the source from a
brokerage said.
"In 2014 the situation is even worse, 22 vessels are not
committed yet ... A total of 41 vessels are expected in 2014, so
more than half won't have employment," according to the source.
Another 18 vessels are due to be delivered in 2015 and 2016.
OUTPERFORMING
Shipowners traditionally preferred that newly built ships be
tied to specific projects.
But reduced construction costs, rising spot trade and vessel
requirements for forthcoming projects have encouraged
speculative shipbuilding.
LNG tanker investors can still expect to outperform
operators of dry bulk vessels and oil tankers, even if day-rates
collapse beyond levels estimated by experts.
"Even if rates come down to $85,000 a day, investors are
still looking at a 12 percent annual return," Arctic Securities'
Stavseth said.
By contrast, a five-year charter signed now offers an annual
return on investment of 7 to 8 percent on a capesize dry-bulk
vessel and of 8.5 to 9.5 percent on very large crude oil carrier
(VLCC), he said.
Although dry-bulk and VLCC earnings are expected to lag
levels for LNG tankers until end-2015, the outlook changes after
that as resurgent demand for raw materials overtakes
slower-growing trade in gas.
Beyond 2015, LNG tankers will earn comparatively less
"mostly due to the fact that dry bulk and tankers will rise more
than LNG rates", Stavseth said.
STRONG OUTLOOK
Norwegian shipping company Golar LNG has the
largest exposure to spot charter markets of its peer group,
taking one third of the non-committed shipping capacity
currently on order.
Investors see this as a positive sign.
The long-term prospects for the LNG tanker market are
expected to remain strong after 2015 as delayed projects in
Australia start pumping LNG to world markets, although the
growth in the rate of return will be less than for other
vessels.
"There's a lot of installed generating capacity being built
which will help ensure demand, and given that volumes will rise
and distance between markets will continue to be a factor, the
long-term demand looks good," said Andreas Vergottis, the head
of research at Tufton Oceanic, a hedge fund with $1 billion
invested in shipping.
The average voyage of an LNG tanker was 4,100 nautical miles
last year versus 2,900 nautical miles in 2000.
That appears unlikely to change anytime soon after massive
strides in global trade.
Qatar, the world's biggest gas exporter, has sealed deals
with Latin American, Asian, European and North African customers
for long-term supply, while Australian, African and even North
American exporters are also taking to the international stage.
TIMEOUT
The order spree has raised red flags among LNG ship owners
keen to avoid mistakes made by investors in the dry bulk and
tanker markets, where unrestrained ordering led to a glut of new
vessels that has hammered margins.
"Last year there was a lot of ordering, but this year that
has significantly reduced," the brokerage source said.
Orders have taken a timeout since July, although sources
said that producer countries such as Nigeria and Algeria,
shippers such as Teekay, Golar and Excellerate
and consumers including China's Sinopec were all
planning more orders.