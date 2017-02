TOKYO, Sept 1 Japan's top city gas supplier, Tokyo Gas Co , said on Thursday it has signed a basic agreement to sell about 300,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year to Saibu Gas Co for 16 years from April 2014 to March 2030.

Tokyo Gas will supply the cargoes on an ex-ship basis to Saibu Gas, which distributes gas in the southwestern island of Kyushu, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)