TOKYO, Sept 1 Japan's top city gas supplier, Tokyo Gas Co , said on Thursday that it had agreed a deal on liquefied natural gas (LNG) with Saibu Gas , in the country's southwest.

The firm said it would give more details at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT).

Tokyo Gas said last month it would sell 300,000 to 400,000 tonnes of LNG a year to Hokkaido Gas Co from its contracts in Russia and Australia. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)