BRIEF-Asterias Biotherapeutics extends expiration date of warrants
* Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc - Extended expiration date of warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3.3 million shares of co's series a common stock
LONDON, April 20 The Creole Spirit liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is destined for Portugal from the U.S. Sabine Pass project, two trade sources said.
Creole Spirit is the sixth cargo to be exported by Cheniere Energy Inc's project and the first to come to Europe.
The cargo was purchased by Portugal's Galp Energia , one source said. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Inspired Entertainment -effective January 30, board approved appointments of Stewart Baker as CFO, Steven Holmes as chief legal officer Source text (http://bit.ly/2kwDeCg) Further company coverage:
* Heat Biologics - on February 3, 2017 filed prospectus supplement to which it may sell shares, par value $0.0002 per share, having an aggregate offering price of $17.5 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2koDBMw) Further company coverage: