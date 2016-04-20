LONDON, April 20 The Creole Spirit liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker is destined for Portugal from the U.S. Sabine Pass project, two trade sources said.

Creole Spirit is the sixth cargo to be exported by Cheniere Energy Inc's project and the first to come to Europe.

The cargo was purchased by Portugal's Galp Energia , one source said. (Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Mark Potter)