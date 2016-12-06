UPDATE 2-Trump names Ohlhausen as acting chair of Federal Trade Commission
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
BRUSSELS Dec 6 EU antitrust regulators cleared on Tuesday Microsoft's $26 billion bid for professional social network LinkedIn after the U.S. software company agreed to let LinkedIn rivals operate with Microsoft products.
To secure EU approval for its largest ever deal, Microsoft also pledged to allow computer makers the option of not installing LinkedIn on its Windows operating operating system and allowing users to remove it from Windows.
The European Commission said the concessions would preserve competition in Europe. Reuters had flagged the imminent EU approval on Nov. 23. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen, a Republican on the Federal Trade Commission, has been named the FTC's acting chairman, the agency said on Wednesday.
* AT&T CFO says going to be careful with DirecTV Now expectations - conf call
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 Thirteen Democratic senators on Wednesday asked AT&T Inc to explain how its planned $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner Inc is in the public interest, as the company hopes to avoid a review of the deal by the primary U.S. telecommunications agency.