BRUSSELS Dec 6 EU antitrust regulators cleared on Tuesday Microsoft's $26 billion bid for professional social network LinkedIn after the U.S. software company agreed to let LinkedIn rivals operate with Microsoft products.

To secure EU approval for its largest ever deal, Microsoft also pledged to allow computer makers the option of not installing LinkedIn on its Windows operating operating system and allowing users to remove it from Windows.

The European Commission said the concessions would preserve competition in Europe. Reuters had flagged the imminent EU approval on Nov. 23. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)