Sept 1 LinkedIn Corp unveiled a revamped messaging service on Tuesday, departing from its previous unpopular design that resembled email.

The service was overhauled to resemble modern messaging apps and will include features such as GIFs and stickers, the company said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1KoRHYr)

The new messaging service will be rolled out on Tuesday to English-language users accessing LinkedIn via a desktop or through an app. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)