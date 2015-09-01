(Adds details on revamped messaging service)
Sept 1 LinkedIn Corp on Tuesday rolled
out a revamped messaging service along the lines of modern chat
apps, departing from its unpopular design that resembled email.
The new service will include features such as GIFs and
stickers to add a "little extra personality" to user's chats,
the company said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1KoRHYr)
The messaging service now has improved push and email
notifications and messages are organized in a chat-style format
with conversation threads akin to most messaging apps today such
as Facebook Inc's Messenger and WhatsApp.
LinkedIn, which operates the biggest social networking site
for professionals, has started to roll out the new messaging
service to English-language users accessing its platform via a
desktop or through an app.
Users can also attach photos and documents to messages.
The company also said it was looking at offering voice and
video calling with the messaging platform in the future.
LinkedIn plans to make the revamped messaging feature
available in other languages in the coming weeks.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)