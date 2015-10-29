US STOCKS-Wall St pares gains as healthcare bill vote awaited
Oct 29 LinkedIn Corp, the operator of the biggest social networking site for professionals, reported a 37.2 percent jump in quarterly revenue, mainly due to strength in its recruitment services business.
However, the net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $40.5 million, or 31 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $4.3 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $779.6 million from $568.3 million. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and AlanJohn Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Decision to eliminate about 200 salaried positions across few additional functions in U.S. and Canada out of 41,000 global employees