March 15 Struggling oil-and-gas producer Linn Energy LLC said there was substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a "going concern" after it decided to skip an interest payment on some senior notes.

The company, which elected to exercise its 30-day grace period with respect to its interest payments due March 15, said it was evaluating strategic options to shore up its balance sheet. (Reporting by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)