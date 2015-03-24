Tesla to take orders for solar roof tiles starting April
March 24 Tesla Motors Inc will start taking orders for its solar roof tiles in April, Chief Executive Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Friday.
March 24 Private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners said it would invest up to $1 billion in a new entity to buy and develop oil and gas assets that would be managed by Linn Energy LLC.
Linn said on Tuesday it would be able to participate in all acquisitions of oil and gas assets with direct working interest of 15-50 percent. (Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
WASHINGTON/CALGARY, Alberta, March 24 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration approved TransCanada Corp's Keystone XL pipeline on Friday, cheering the oil industry and angering environmentalists even as further hurdles for the controversial project loom.