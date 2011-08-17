HOUSTON, Aug 17 Twenty-three cargoes of Colombian crude are scheduled to load in September, market sources who have seen the loading schedule said Wednesday.
Colombia's Ecopetrol ECO.CN plans to load out two cargoes of Vasconia blend, four cargoes of Castilla and seven cargoes of Magdalena during the month.
Occidental Petroleum (OXY.N) expects to load two Cano Limon
cargoes.
Independent Pacific Rubiales PRE.TO intends to ship two cargoes of Castilla, market sources said.
Brazil's Petrobras (PETR4.SA), Colombia's Equion and Hocol,
and Canada-based independent Petrominerales PMG.TO also plan to ship cargoes.
Total shipments planned are 4 million barrels of Vasconia, 4 million barrels of Castilla, 2.1 million barrels of Magdalena and 930,000 barrels of Cano Limon.
Grade/Qual Company Sept lift dates Volume (OOO)
Vasconia Ecopetrol 1-5 500
Sulfur 0.8 Hocol 5-9 500
API 24.3 Petrobras 10-14 500
Equion 14-18 500
Petrominerales 16-20 500
Hocol 19-23 500
Ecopetrol 24-28 500
Hocol 28-Oct 2 500
Castilla Ecopetrol 5-9 500
Sulfur 2 Pacific Rubiales 10-11 1,000
API 19 Ecopetrol 15-19 500
Ecopetrol 20-24 500
Pacific Rubiales 25-29 1,000
Ecopetrol 20-24 500
Cano Limon Occidental 12-16 380
Sulfur 0.5 Occidental 28-Oct 2 550
API 29.7
Magdalena Ecopetrol 1-5 300
Sulfur 1.6 Ecopetrol 5-9 300
API 20.3 Ecopetrol 10-14 300
Ecopetrol 14-18 300
Ecopetrol 18-22 300
Ecopetrol 23-27 300
Ecopetrol 27-Oct 1 300
