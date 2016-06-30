June 30 Proposals that would rework so-called skin-in-the-game securitization rules in Europe may block U.S. Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) managers from selling funds across the Atlantic, yet another hit to the largest buyers of loans.

Issuance of U.S. CLOs was just $25.7 billion this year through June 29, down 55 percent from the $56.9 billion during the same time period in 2015, due in part to upcoming U.S. retention rules that will require managers to hold 5 percent of their fund. Limiting access to European investors may push volume lower, and fewer CLOs will decrease the appetite for the $880 billion U.S. leveraged loan market.

U.S. managers this year are turning to Europe to increase their buyer base and lock in lower interest payments on their CLOs, which can boost distributions to holders of the riskiest portion of the fund that are paid last after more senior CLO debtholders. At least nine U.S. CLOs issued this year through the beginning of June are compliant with both U.S. and European Union (EU) retention rules, according to Morgan Stanley data.

EU risk-retention rules say either an originator, the seller of assets to the securitization special purpose vehicle, or a sponsor, a regulated entity that manages the portfolio, must hold 5 percent retention, said James Warbey, a partner in the London office of law firm Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy, where he leads the English law capital markets and derivatives practices.

A new proposal would require that only European-regulated institutional investors can invest in EU securitizations, and only European-regulated entities can be considered an originator or sponsor, which may have large implications for the U.S. market, said Warbey.

The proposals would not allow U.S. CLOs to be considered EU risk-retention compliant and would prohibit US entities from investing in European CLOs, he said.

"Going forward we expect possibly more deals to be EU compliant under the current rules and if the proposal goes through, that would limit the issuance of U.S. deals into Europe," Dave Preston, a CLO analyst at Wells Fargo, said in a telephone interview.

It is unclear what will happen to these proposals following the United Kingdom's vote to leave the European Union.

"The biggest challenge for cross-border deals is the uncertainty in the regulatory regimes," Francesca Segurini, Of Counsel at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills in London, said during a panel at the June AFME & IMN's Global ABS conference in Barcelona. "Recent developments make me think the two regimes are moving further apart."

Some U.S. managers have sought to issue U.S. CLOs that are also EU risk-retention compliant in order to reach additional investors, which helps to boost volume, and may allow them to lock in lower interest rates.

U.S. Triple A spreads were 161 basis points on June 24, compared to Euro Triple A spreads of 135 basis points at the end of May, according to Morgan Stanley data.

CLOs, which pool loans of different credit quality, sell slices of the fund of varying seniority, from Triple A to B, to investors such as insurance companies. The most junior and riskiest portion of the fund, the equity slice, is paid last with what is left over after the fund's bondholders receive their distributions.

By lowering the Triple A spread, more interest will be left over to pay equity holders, increasing their distribution.

At the Fitch Ratings and Thomson Reuters LPC 2016 Loan and CLO Conference on June 16, Elliot Ganz, general counsel at the New York-based Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA), told the audience he is worried about the proposal that would require the originator to be a European-regulated entity.

"Today, the way U.S. managers are issuing in Europe, is through the originator structure," he said at the New York conference. "It's the only way you can do it and not be a European-regulated entity. Under the new proposed rule, you would not be able to do that."

The LSTA is planning in July to file a comment letter about the new EU proposals, Ganz said. Other trade groups are also preparing comment letters, sources said.

The EU risk-retention rules have been tweaked since taking effect January 1, 2011, and in June a draft report proposed more amendments including that retention be increased to 20 percent. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; New York; Additional reporting Robert Smith; London; Editing Michelle Sierra and Lynn Adler)