NEW YORK, Nov 9 (LPC) - Fierce competition among regional
and commercial banks lending to middle market companies is
driving borrowing costs lower, banking sources say. Favorable
terms from bank lenders are even enticing some middle market
borrowers to raise debt financing in the pro-rata market
instead of the typically higher yielding institutional market.
"Competition is fierce among regional and commercial banks,
which continue to provide relationship-based pricing and terms
on club transactions," said Glenn Autorino, senior managing
director, GE Capital Markets.
Despite the ongoing Greek drama and wider Euro debt crisis,
regional and commercial banks have an abundance of available
capital and are lending aggressively to middle market
borrowers. At the same time, there is also a mismatch between
the amount of available liquidity and the number of deals being
inked.
Some lenders are willing to offer middle market borrowers
very aggressive pricing to win mandates, possibly even 25bp to
50bp lower than the competition, said a regional banker. Others
are building out existing platforms and increasingly looking to
take lead left positions, noted another regional banker.
The downward pressure on pricing is largely a function of
the lack of new activity out there, said the regional banker.
Without enough paper to absorb the liquidity, spreads on
pro-rata deals have been pushed down as banks vie for
relationship deals, ancillary business and increased market
share.
Banks are also willing to increase hold sizes, in some
cases committing as much as two times what other lenders are
willing to hold, further grabbing market share. However, while
some banks are more willing to decrease pricing or increase
hold sizes, banking sources say they are less willing to give
up on structure.
The attractive spreads available to borrowers from pro-rata
lenders is causing some companies to tap the bank market to
refinance debt or raise new money instead of opting for more
expensive institutional tranches, several banking sources
said.
"In the current market, one of the big takeaways is the
spate of deals where borrowers are refinancing out of TLBs into
TLAs," said Autorino. For example, a BB profile borrower can
currently refinance a TLB priced in the L+450 range with a 1.50
percent floor into a TLA at LIB+250-300 with no Libor floor, at
less than one point up front, Autorino notes.
Pro-rata loans, also known as TLAs, refer to loans provided
by banks versus those loans, or term loan B tranches, financed
by institutional investors.
Going pro rata
This year TLA volume has grown significantly as a share of
middle market sponsored issuance. In 3Q11, TLAs made up
approximately 42 percent of sponsored deals compared to just 17
percent in 1Q11. In contrast, institutional volume as a
percentage of sponsored issuance has fallen by roughly half
over the same period. In 3Q, middle market institutional deals
made up 30 percent of sponsored issuance versus nearly 60
percent in 1Q11.
Recently, Newport Corporation NEWP.O raised a $185
million TLA for acquisition financing. The deal was sizeable
enough to have been executed in the institutional market, but
the issuer opted for a bank execution, sources said.
Another middle market issuer, NewWave Communications,
wrapped a $134 million dividend recapitalization deal sold to
banks. The deal included a $34 million revolving credit
facility and a $100 million TLA priced at LIB+400 with a 50bp
upfront fee.
The deal provided a recapitalization, paid a dividend to
shareholders and repaid existing debt, some of which had been
in the form of an institutional TLB. Had the issuer gone out to
institutional investors it would have likely paid a higher
spread to execute a dividend deal. Dividend recapitalizations
are considered more opportunistic, for which lenders want to be
paid more, sources said.
So far in the fourth quarter, appetite for TLAs continues
to remain strong. Given return requirements, however, there is
a sense among regional and commercial bankers that at some
point on the horizon pricing on pro-rata deals will have to
move higher in order to generate the same returns they have
enjoyed historically.
(Leela Parker is a writer for Thomson Reuters Loan Pricing
Corp)