NEW YORK, Nov 9 (LPC) - Fierce competition among regional and commercial banks lending to middle market companies is driving borrowing costs lower, banking sources say. Favorable terms from bank lenders are even enticing some middle market borrowers to raise debt financing in the pro-rata market instead of the typically higher yielding institutional market.

"Competition is fierce among regional and commercial banks, which continue to provide relationship-based pricing and terms on club transactions," said Glenn Autorino, senior managing director, GE Capital Markets.

Despite the ongoing Greek drama and wider Euro debt crisis, regional and commercial banks have an abundance of available capital and are lending aggressively to middle market borrowers. At the same time, there is also a mismatch between the amount of available liquidity and the number of deals being inked.

Some lenders are willing to offer middle market borrowers very aggressive pricing to win mandates, possibly even 25bp to 50bp lower than the competition, said a regional banker. Others are building out existing platforms and increasingly looking to take lead left positions, noted another regional banker.

The downward pressure on pricing is largely a function of the lack of new activity out there, said the regional banker. Without enough paper to absorb the liquidity, spreads on pro-rata deals have been pushed down as banks vie for relationship deals, ancillary business and increased market share.

Banks are also willing to increase hold sizes, in some cases committing as much as two times what other lenders are willing to hold, further grabbing market share. However, while some banks are more willing to decrease pricing or increase hold sizes, banking sources say they are less willing to give up on structure.

The attractive spreads available to borrowers from pro-rata lenders is causing some companies to tap the bank market to refinance debt or raise new money instead of opting for more expensive institutional tranches, several banking sources said.

"In the current market, one of the big takeaways is the spate of deals where borrowers are refinancing out of TLBs into TLAs," said Autorino. For example, a BB profile borrower can currently refinance a TLB priced in the L+450 range with a 1.50 percent floor into a TLA at LIB+250-300 with no Libor floor, at less than one point up front, Autorino notes.

Pro-rata loans, also known as TLAs, refer to loans provided by banks versus those loans, or term loan B tranches, financed by institutional investors.

Going pro rata

This year TLA volume has grown significantly as a share of middle market sponsored issuance. In 3Q11, TLAs made up approximately 42 percent of sponsored deals compared to just 17 percent in 1Q11. In contrast, institutional volume as a percentage of sponsored issuance has fallen by roughly half over the same period. In 3Q, middle market institutional deals made up 30 percent of sponsored issuance versus nearly 60 percent in 1Q11.

Recently, Newport Corporation NEWP.O raised a $185 million TLA for acquisition financing. The deal was sizeable enough to have been executed in the institutional market, but the issuer opted for a bank execution, sources said.

Another middle market issuer, NewWave Communications, wrapped a $134 million dividend recapitalization deal sold to banks. The deal included a $34 million revolving credit facility and a $100 million TLA priced at LIB+400 with a 50bp upfront fee.

The deal provided a recapitalization, paid a dividend to shareholders and repaid existing debt, some of which had been in the form of an institutional TLB. Had the issuer gone out to institutional investors it would have likely paid a higher spread to execute a dividend deal. Dividend recapitalizations are considered more opportunistic, for which lenders want to be paid more, sources said.

So far in the fourth quarter, appetite for TLAs continues to remain strong. Given return requirements, however, there is a sense among regional and commercial bankers that at some point on the horizon pricing on pro-rata deals will have to move higher in order to generate the same returns they have enjoyed historically.

