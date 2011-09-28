SYDNEY, Sept 28 (Reuters Basis Point) - Mandated lead arrangers Australia and New Zealand Banking Group , Citigroup and Westpac Banking Corp are preparing to launch a NZ$1 billion ($793 million) loan in October to capitalise Telecom New Zealand's spinoff unit, banking sources familiar with the deal said.

The loan, which will have tenors of three and five years, will take out part of a NZ$2 billion bridge loan provided by the three leads to finance the split. The balance of the bridge will be refinanced in the bond market, one of the sources added.

Under the proposed demerger, Telecom NZ will keep the retail business while the fixed-line network and infrastructure will be transferred to the new unit called Chorus. This is to allow Chorus to participate in the New Zealand government's ultra-fast broadband project.

After the demerger, Chorus is expected to have about NZ$1.7 billion of net debt, according to public information. Ratings agency Moody's expects Chorus to have an investment grade rating of Baa2 based on a targeted debt/EBITDA level of below 3.5 times and a cash interest coverage of 3.5 to 4 times. Telecom NZ is expected to retain its A3 rating.

Unsurprisingly, demand for the loan is expected to be strong given the market position of Chorus as the largest telecommunications infrastructure owner with about 93% of the fixed-line access market.

Telecom NZ shareholders will vote on the proposal on October 26, and the demerger will take place by November 30 if the vote is carried.

($1 = 1.261 New Zealand Dollars) (Reporting by Sharon Klyne)