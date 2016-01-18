(Adds details, comment)
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO Jan 18 Japan's Bank for International
Cooperation (JBIC) signed a loan agreement on Sunday with the
United Arab Emirate's state-owned oil company Abu Dhabi National
Oil Co for up to $2.1 billion to help secure long-term oil
supplies.
Seven other Japanese firms, including the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, will provide additional financing, taking
the total loan amount to $3.3 billion, JBIC said in a statement
on Monday.
The loans will help Japanese companies in their efforts to
renew oil field concessions in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, of
which 60 percent will expire in 2018, said JBIC. Japan relies on
Abu Dhabi for about a quarter of total crude imports.
"Under such circumstances, the objective of this facility is
to give indirect support towards the renewal of such offshore
oil field concessions," JBIC said.
JBIC and other Japanese banks have provided three other loan
facilities to ADNOC since 2007.
The other co-financing firms are Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corporation, Mizuho Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking
Corporation, Citibank Japan Ltd, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance
Inc, and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
