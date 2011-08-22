Aug 22 (The following story appeared in the August 20 issue of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication).

The deteriorating macroeconomic situation and dysfunctional markets are forcing banks to come up with more creative and potentially financially painful solutions for 10 billion euros ($14 billion) of bond bridges and leveraged loans they have underwritten for buyouts in the past month.

The 1.4 billion euros of debt backing the LBO of Swedish alarms maker Securitas Direct has required more extensive and expensive changes than the margin increases, discounts and covenant tweaks that have been seen to date. Banks underwriting Securitas Direct's buyout last week switched the subordinated bond bridge for a 393.5 million euro mezzanine loan.

The 3.6 billion euro debt backing the buyout of Polkomtel could also be reshuffled, in a sign that banks are looking to reduce their exposure to the high-yield market. The Polish mobile phone firm is considering increasing its loan financing by 300 million euros to 1.8 billion euros and cutting a planned high-yield bond by the same amount.

In addition, Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, who is buying Polkomtel, is taking advantage of his relationship with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which is planning to invest 200 million euros in the deal. This could further reduce banks' risk by cutting the existing payment-in-kind notes by 125 million euros as well as trimming the equity.

Although Polkomtel saw strong demand from Polish banks as the loan was not syndicated to the European institutional investor base, the changes to both Polkomtel and Securitas Direct indicate a bearish outlook for high-yield bonds and leveraged loans in September.

NERVOUS

Bankers are nervous about high-yield new issues returning to normal after the summer after bond investors pulled a massive $3.7 billion from high-yield funds in the past two weeks. Turning to the mezzanine market is one option, which has also been seen on the 510 million euros buyout of Bureau Van Dijk Electronic Publishing.

"It shows that in what is clearly a volatile high-yield market, this was a better alternative," said one arranger on the deal for Securitas, which still has a 1 billion euro senior secured bond and a 280 million euro senior revolving credit to sell.

Mezzanine investors say they have seen an uptick in enquiries from banks but this will come at a price.

"We were asked a few weeks ago to provide mezzanine for deals. Back then, we had already requested a decent discount.

With the market deteriorating further, this ship has sailed as we would be asking for an even greater discount today," said a mezzanine investor.

Securitas and Polkomtel are not the only bond bridges currently on bank's balance sheets. There is also an underwritten 375 million euro bridge for French engineering group Spie and Com Hem's 7.6 billion Swedish crowns ($1.2 billion) secured and subordinated bridge.

Add leveraged loans underwritten for LBOs including Jack Wolfskin, Mondo Minerals, Versatel, BvD, Oberthur and V Ships and the total volume that banks are on the hook for comes to nearly 10 billion euros.

"On deals that signed in June and haven't fully syndicated, the arrangers have an issue to deal with in terms of how to offload their exposure," said a senior leveraged finance partner at a leading law firm.

In the past six weeks, banks have already started to tackle issues by inserting second-lien tranches to reduce senior debt to EBITDA multiples, offering discounts as low as 3 percent, flexing interest margins higher by up to 50 bps to about 500 bps and tightening loan documentation in favour of investors.

"Those are the tools in the toolbox," the partner added. "We are not overly pessimistic. But if the economy does take a nose-dive, you are looking at doing deals on a more conservative basis and lower pricing multiples anyway."

STUMBLING BLOCK

Despite banks' efforts to attract investors, some deals in the current market have still hit a stumbling block as investors claim to have run out of cash and are very selective about certain sectors. Problems have been exacerbated by the August lull and slumping sentiment amid last week's stock market sell-off, bankers said.

The deadline for commitments on the Jack Wolfskin loan came and went last week after arrangers changed the structure at launch by adding a second lien and increasing interest margins. Mondo Minerals and Versatel have not made any changes yet but arrangers are very aware that pricing may no longer be in line with market averages.

Spreads widened to 660 bps last week on the seven-year iTraxx Europe Crossover and Europe's top 40 leveraged loans are languishing at 92.22, which is not conducive to placing loans at face value or par.

Deals could be recut by retranching senior or junior debt and moving yield around, or could be relaunched in six to 12 months - hopefully after companies have deleveraged through trading - but all options are being considered and remain on the table for existing deals in the market, investors think.

Loan arrangers say they remain open for underwriting new leveraged buyouts, but will be cautious on what sectors they get involved in. Lawyers and bankers agree that deals done before Christmas will have less leverage, more conservative structures, and smaller bond bridges.

"We will do deals but we have no appetite for underwriting a tech deal in Europe," one banker said. All leveraged bankers are crossing their fingers and toes that the high-yield market will reopen in September but are not willing to count on it. ($1 = 0.694 Euros) ($1 = 6.363 Swedish Kronas) (Reporting by Isabell Witt)