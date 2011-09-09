* Europe's debt crisis raises LBO refinancing risk
* High-yield bond market to remain volatile
* LBO defaults could increase
By Isabell Witt
LONDON, Sept 9 Buyout companies are facing an
increasingly difficult task refinancing leveraged loans locked
in the 181 billion euros ($254 billion) wall of debt in Europe
coming due by 2015, senior loan bankers said.
Recent market volatility has made it more difficult to
refinance 11 billion euros of buyout loans maturing in 2012 and
36 billion in 2013, according to Moody's, due to dysfunctional
leveraged loan and high-yield bond markets.
The combination of volatility due to sovereign debt problems
and the prospect of a Europe-wide economic slowdown as well as
reduced liquidity and appetite for risk assets has significantly
boosted refinancing risk.
"The refinancing cliff is a bigger problem now. There is not
any clear way out of the sovereign debt crisis. It is becoming
obvious that the situation in Europe and the U.S. is quite bad
and banks are in bad shape," a senior London-based loan investor
said.
Irish utility Viridian Group and British chemicals firm
Ineos are among leveraged borrowers that need to refinance debt
by 2013, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Europe's high-yield bond market is getting back on its feet
after a six-week shutdown, partly seasonal, with the launch of
German healthcare company Fresenius Medical Care's
offering, but there is still a backlog of 4 billion euros of
bridge loans that need to clear the market, according to LPC
data.
Companies will have to refinance cheap loans raised in the
2007 LBO boom with more expensive debt than three months ago or
could even default if their results weaken and they are unable
raise fresh financing.
"We were chipping away at the refinancing wall but any
company which was not taken out by a bond and has deteriorating
numbers will stay on the wall," a head of leveraged finance at a
European bank said.
Moody's believes that around 36 billion euros of the 181
billion refinancing wall is stressed with some of it unable to
be refinanced without some form of restructuring.
HIGH-YIELD UNPREDICTABLE
The high yield bond market, the main source of refinancing
for leveraged loans during 2010 and early 2011, was expected to
remain volatile amid Europe's uncertainties, bankers said.
A previously buoyant market has helped BB and B-rated
companies, such as German truck maker Kion and French
directories business Pages Jaunes , chip away around 40
billion euros of the debt maturity wall between May 2010 and
June 2011.
However, new issuers, even high-quality credits like
Fresenius, will now have to pay up, and several may not be able
to afford to do so unless the European situation is resolved in
a credible way, allowing bond spreads to tighten.
"The cost of (loan) refinancing may not be bearable for some
borrowers and high yield will represent the least-bad option for
private equity firms," said Edward Eyerman, head of leveraged
finance at Fitch Ratings.
The senior secured loan market will be unlikely to present a
viable refinancing option for Europe's maturity wall as loan
investor liquidity relies on high-yield bond repayments.
The lack of new European collateralised loan obligation
funds -- previously the biggest buyers of loans -- also presents
a serious challenge. Existing CLOs will have limited ability to
buy new loans by 2014 as their reinvestment periods come to an
end.
"Without prepayments where are the funding volumes for loans
going to come from? There are no new primary market CLOs at the
moment and the legacy CLOs all go static by 2014," Eyerman said.
This leaves the European leveraged loan market increasingly
dependent on capital-constrained banks wary of taking
underwriting and syndication risk.
"The banks may lend in primary but at historically stringent
terms given their own costs of funding and hurdle rates, which
will limit volumes," Eyerman said.
There is liquidity in mezzanine loan funds but these loans
will also come at a high cost, bankers said.
Borrowers such as German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media
PSMG_p.DE and Danish cleaning company ISS have relied on
so-called 'amend to extend' processes to stretch loan maturities
but these requests are also more difficult as many CLOs will be
unable to extend maturities beyond their reinvestment periods
without approval.
($1 = 0.712 euro)