* Europe's debt crisis raises LBO refinancing risk

* High-yield bond market to remain volatile

* LBO defaults could increase

By Isabell Witt

LONDON, Sept 9 Buyout companies are facing an increasingly difficult task refinancing leveraged loans locked in the 181 billion euros ($254 billion) wall of debt in Europe coming due by 2015, senior loan bankers said.

Recent market volatility has made it more difficult to refinance 11 billion euros of buyout loans maturing in 2012 and 36 billion in 2013, according to Moody's, due to dysfunctional leveraged loan and high-yield bond markets.

The combination of volatility due to sovereign debt problems and the prospect of a Europe-wide economic slowdown as well as reduced liquidity and appetite for risk assets has significantly boosted refinancing risk.

"The refinancing cliff is a bigger problem now. There is not any clear way out of the sovereign debt crisis. It is becoming obvious that the situation in Europe and the U.S. is quite bad and banks are in bad shape," a senior London-based loan investor said.

Irish utility Viridian Group and British chemicals firm Ineos are among leveraged borrowers that need to refinance debt by 2013, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Europe's high-yield bond market is getting back on its feet after a six-week shutdown, partly seasonal, with the launch of German healthcare company Fresenius Medical Care's offering, but there is still a backlog of 4 billion euros of bridge loans that need to clear the market, according to LPC data.

Companies will have to refinance cheap loans raised in the 2007 LBO boom with more expensive debt than three months ago or could even default if their results weaken and they are unable raise fresh financing.

"We were chipping away at the refinancing wall but any company which was not taken out by a bond and has deteriorating numbers will stay on the wall," a head of leveraged finance at a European bank said.

Moody's believes that around 36 billion euros of the 181 billion refinancing wall is stressed with some of it unable to be refinanced without some form of restructuring.

HIGH-YIELD UNPREDICTABLE

The high yield bond market, the main source of refinancing for leveraged loans during 2010 and early 2011, was expected to remain volatile amid Europe's uncertainties, bankers said.

A previously buoyant market has helped BB and B-rated companies, such as German truck maker Kion and French directories business Pages Jaunes , chip away around 40 billion euros of the debt maturity wall between May 2010 and June 2011.

However, new issuers, even high-quality credits like Fresenius, will now have to pay up, and several may not be able to afford to do so unless the European situation is resolved in a credible way, allowing bond spreads to tighten.

"The cost of (loan) refinancing may not be bearable for some borrowers and high yield will represent the least-bad option for private equity firms," said Edward Eyerman, head of leveraged finance at Fitch Ratings.

The senior secured loan market will be unlikely to present a viable refinancing option for Europe's maturity wall as loan investor liquidity relies on high-yield bond repayments.

The lack of new European collateralised loan obligation funds -- previously the biggest buyers of loans -- also presents a serious challenge. Existing CLOs will have limited ability to buy new loans by 2014 as their reinvestment periods come to an end.

"Without prepayments where are the funding volumes for loans going to come from? There are no new primary market CLOs at the moment and the legacy CLOs all go static by 2014," Eyerman said.

This leaves the European leveraged loan market increasingly dependent on capital-constrained banks wary of taking underwriting and syndication risk.

"The banks may lend in primary but at historically stringent terms given their own costs of funding and hurdle rates, which will limit volumes," Eyerman said.

There is liquidity in mezzanine loan funds but these loans will also come at a high cost, bankers said.

Borrowers such as German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1 Media PSMG_p.DE and Danish cleaning company ISS have relied on so-called 'amend to extend' processes to stretch loan maturities but these requests are also more difficult as many CLOs will be unable to extend maturities beyond their reinvestment periods without approval. ($1 = 0.712 euro)