NEW YORK, Sept 8 US companies are borrowing more
to cut costs, extend loan maturities and pay down junior debt
than to raise new money for mergers or leveraged buyouts (LBOs),
in a growing trend that could extend through year end.
The leveraged loan market's price surge over the past six
months, combined with lingering low interest rates and robust
investor demand, is driving a burst of refinancing and repricing
of existing deals until M&A and LBO activity heats up.
The widespread borrower list has propelled refinancings and
repricings to 53% of total leveraged loan issuance this quarter,
on track to top last year's pace, according to Thomson Reuters
LPC data. The year-to-date share of 48% matches full-year 2015,
the highest since 58% in 2014.
"Everything is going to reprice that can, and that scream is
going to get louder," said Lauren Basmadjian, portfolio manager
at Octagon Credit Investors.
The current burst of refinancing activity includes companies
with weaker credits looking to streamline or otherwise alter
their capital structure. Among them, security company
Monitronics is in the market with a US$700m loan, and
educational software provider Blackboard Inc is seeking to amend
and extend its US$984m term loan B-4.
"Almost everything is opportunistic," with pent-up
refinancing, repricing and dividend deals, said a senior banker.
"There's cash in the system and not enough in new-money
issuance. We need US$50bn, US$60bn or US$70bn in new-money
deals."
A quick pick-up in M&A activity is unlikely, based on
looming year-end uncertainties including the US elections and
Federal Reserve policy decisions, investors and bankers said.
LBO business, meantime, has been contained by regulations
limiting the amount of debt taken in those deals.
New loans accounted for more than 90% of tepid leveraged
loan issuance in the first quarter, when a perfect storm of
worry over low oil prices, as well as the U.S. and Chinese
economies, sidelined investors.
A strong secondary loan trading market is additionally
helping companies refinance their debt and improve some
low-rated borrowers' credit quality.
"After the market recovered over the past six months or so,
half of the loans are trading above par, making those loans most
susceptible to being repriced," said Craig Russ, co-director of
bank loans at Eaton Vance.
In February or March, when many loans were trading around 90
cents on the dollar, there was little opportunistic availability
for refinancing to lower coupons, pay dividends or to take out
junior debt, he said.
WIN-WIN POSSIBLE
Now that demand has escalated, more companies are making
issuer-friendly adjustments to existing debt while also
appeasing investors.
Cablevision is one example, with a plan to issue unsecured
notes and pay down half of its outstanding term loan.
The company will refinance the existing US$3.8bn term loan
into a new US$1.9bn term loan, thereby reducing senior secured
leverage and improving the credit from that standpoint, said
Russ. Reflecting that quality upgrade, he said, Cablevision is
lowering the coupon on the new loan.
The refinancing pace has heated up since Labor Day with
plastics company Ineos Styrolution launching a cross-border
1.102bn-equivalent loan, Air Canada seeking a US$720m term
loan, and information technology staffing firm Insight Global
shopping a US$170m add-on.
In addition to straight refinancing, several companies came
to the market after the holiday to extend their existing credit
facilities. These include auto parts company Allison
Transmission's US$1.7m facility, telecommunications technology
provider NeuStar's US$699m facility and grocery store chain
Smart & Final's US$595m facility.
Companies are looking to avail themselves of yields that
have dipped to levels last seen around this time last year.
The average yield is 5.44% so far in the third quarter. Last
year at this time it was 5.39% before jumping to 6.14% in the
fourth quarter and then rising further to 6.53% in this year's
first quarter.
"Clearly the strength we've seen in the credit markets since
the first quarter has created a window of opportunity for a few
issuers who weren't excited about what they'd have to pay and
wouldn't have considered it, but are now looking at an
attractive proposition in order to push out maturities or to
lower coupons," said Jonathan DeSimone, managing director at
Bain Capital Credit.
