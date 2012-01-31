(Repeats story published on Jan. 30)

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON Jan 30 European banks are asking local companies to write syndicated loans under domestic laws instead of English law so the banks can raise cheaper funding from the European Central Bank (ECB), banking sources said on Monday.

With many of Europe's banks having difficulty accessing the bank funding market, the ECB expanded its long-term repurchase or 'repo' operation in December to make cheap, long-term cash available to banks in exchange for collateral. But only loans documented under domestic European law are currently eligible for use as collateral, while loans documented under English law are not.

A recent 2 billion euro ($2.6 billion) refinancing for Italian power company Enel was presented to banks under Italian law, one of the sources said.

"Enel is seeking to favour this kind of financing (in local law)," an Enel spokeswoman said.

Top Spanish companies including Gas Natural have also discussed similar loans, other sources added.

The move, which is worrying other international banks, points to a more fragmented syndicated loan market and could add extra layers of complexity to lending by having to incorporate both English and European law.

But it makes sense for the euro zone's cash-strapped banks to tailor their capital markets products this way.

"We might see more loans documented under Italian, Spanish and French law to facilitate funding through the repo market," a head of loan syndications said.

While lending under domestic law could slash funding costs for some European banks, more international banks fear a lack of transparency under more 'borrower-friendly' legal jurisdictions and increased redenomination risk if the euro collapses.

Nearly all lending in Europe, the Middle East and Africa is currently documented under English law, which is favoured for its clear and transparent bankruptcy provisions.

Many international banks are wary about lending under domestic law after suffering heavy losses after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in countries such as France, which have lower recovery rates and higher losses for lenders in the event of default or collapse.

ENEL LEADS THE WAY

A-/A3 rated Enel has been talking to banks about a 2 billion euro refinancing since early November after lenders said the company needed to pay a higher interest margin than the 250 basis points (bp) that it was targeting.

Spanish utility Gas Natural previously tried to document an existing loan under Spanish law but was unsuccessful, one of the sources said.

The ECB extended the maximum term of its repo to three years from 13 months in December to provide unlimited long-term liquidity to the market.

It also widened the acceptable collateral and cut the reserve ratio from 2 percent to 1 percent, to free up more collateral for inclusion.

Any loans used as collateral for the ECB repo would be subject to a haircut of 10 percent for single-A rated assets and 17.5 percent for triple-B rated counterparties, a third banker said.

Law firms are currently discussing the differences between legal jurisdictions with lenders and helping them to understand any additional risk.

A possible compromise could see provisions included for banks to lend under English law and domestic law.

"Banks are worried about local law and redenomination risk. We may end up going down a route where you see loans with a local law tranche and an English law tranche," a second head of loan syndicate said.

Concern is lingering, however, that the infusion of cash from the ECB is removing the need for the more disciplined approach to loan pricing imposed by cash constraints.

"It is worrying that the ECB has opened up its coffers so easily. It is giving the market some stability and it's why it's in better shape, but if you go around providing liquidity to European banks, how are they ever going to get off this drug?" the loan syndicate head said. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Tessa Walsh; Additional reporting Stephen Jewkes in Milan)