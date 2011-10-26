LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - Bank lending is still the preferred
funding source for the majority of European corporates, but many
are now looking further afield as new regulations tighten their
grip, a survey published by legal advisers Allen & Overy on
Wednesday showed.
The study found that while 51% of the top European managers
still favour bank loans as a source of funding, 30% expect to
rely more heavily on Asia-Pacific markets, in response to the
economic fallout from the euro zone crisis and new regulatory
constraints on bank balance sheets.
The survey showed that corporates expect the use of
renminbi-denominated products to increase by 50% in the next
five years.
"Corporates are going to need to take a long term view on
what their funding needs will be in the future and look beyond
the techniques they've used in the past," Philip Wood, the head
of A&O's global law intelligence unit said.
"The demand for credit whether to refinance existing debt or
fuel business growth, will require exceptional creativity and
resolve on the part of banks and markets," he added.
Over the past months, analysts and strategists have
predicted similar trends and many agree that corporates will
diversify away from European bank funding in the coming months.
An expected rise in borrowing costs, as banks refuse to lend
to all but the highest quality names, could be set to change the
corporate's mindset, some bankers said. French corporates have
already led a rush of investment-grade issuance since September.
The A&O survey also shows that coupled with funding becoming
more expensive and harder to come by, 96% of European business
leaders expect their need for finance to increase or stay the
same.
Germany managers, the survey showed, were the most
pessimistic when asked whether they expected the availability of
credit to get better over the next two to three years.
In contrast to the 46% of UK managers, 52% of Dutch managers
and 51% of French managers, who expected availability to
improve, only 17% of German managers did.
(Reporting By Josie Cox)