LONDON, Oct 26 (IFR) - Bank lending is still the preferred funding source for the majority of European corporates, but many are now looking further afield as new regulations tighten their grip, a survey published by legal advisers Allen & Overy on Wednesday showed.

The study found that while 51% of the top European managers still favour bank loans as a source of funding, 30% expect to rely more heavily on Asia-Pacific markets, in response to the economic fallout from the euro zone crisis and new regulatory constraints on bank balance sheets.

The survey showed that corporates expect the use of renminbi-denominated products to increase by 50% in the next five years.

"Corporates are going to need to take a long term view on what their funding needs will be in the future and look beyond the techniques they've used in the past," Philip Wood, the head of A&O's global law intelligence unit said.

"The demand for credit whether to refinance existing debt or fuel business growth, will require exceptional creativity and resolve on the part of banks and markets," he added.

Over the past months, analysts and strategists have predicted similar trends and many agree that corporates will diversify away from European bank funding in the coming months.

An expected rise in borrowing costs, as banks refuse to lend to all but the highest quality names, could be set to change the corporate's mindset, some bankers said. French corporates have already led a rush of investment-grade issuance since September.

The A&O survey also shows that coupled with funding becoming more expensive and harder to come by, 96% of European business leaders expect their need for finance to increase or stay the same.

Germany managers, the survey showed, were the most pessimistic when asked whether they expected the availability of credit to get better over the next two to three years.

In contrast to the 46% of UK managers, 52% of Dutch managers and 51% of French managers, who expected availability to improve, only 17% of German managers did. (Reporting By Josie Cox)