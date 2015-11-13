Nov 12 Online mortgage lender loanDepot, which
was expected to price its initial public offering tonight, has
delayed its offering due to market conditions, according to
people familiar with the situation and asked not to be named
because the matter is confidential.
It could not be determined whether the Foothill Ranch,
California-based company will pursue an IPO again in the near
term.
The delay comes as unfavorable market conditions have caused
several IPOs to discount or delay their offerings amid the
volatility that has plagued the market since August.
In October, supermarket operator Albertsons Companies
withheld its IPO the eve of expected pricing, citing poor market
conditions.
loanDepot faces a tough competitive environment as well.
Fellow online lending companies, LendingClub Corp and On
Deck Capital Inc have seen their shares fall from
initial public offering prices over the past several months.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Alan Crosby)