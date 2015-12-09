NEW YORK Dec 9 Floating-rate loan fund investors are about to get the Federal Reserve rate hike they have long sought before re-entering the market, yet they could yank money out for a third straight year if rates then rise slowly, analysts and fund managers said.

A two-year US$39bn purge followed US$63bn of leveraged loan fund inflows in 2013, which were driven by retail buyers amassing floating-rate assets before Fed hikes that never did materialize.

The first rate rise in nearly a decade is widely expected on Dec 16. However, with it being unclear whether or not the hike could be followed by increases next year or by how many more, there is little incentive to return to stockpiling loan funds.

Investors have withdrawn US$15bn from loan funds this year through Dec 2, after pulling out US$23.9bn last year, according to Lipper.

"An abrupt tightening would risk disrupting financial markets and perhaps even inadvertently push the economy into recession," Fed Chair Janet Yellen said earlier this month.

In the past, the Fed has often raised rates at each policy meeting, but "this may turn out to be a very different cycle than past cycles," she said.

The widely held view is that bank loan funds outperform other asset classes when the Fed raises rates, said David Santschi, CEO of TrimTabs Investment Research.

However, with the economy having become dependent on low interest rates and easy credit, he said, "we could easily see the Fed not move at all or not move very much and people continue to sell these funds."

Loan funds are unlikely to start generating significant inflows without the Fed raising rates much, Santschi said.

RIDING THE CYCLE

The Fed has to hike rates at least four times before interest rates rise above a 1% Libor floor that is in place on most leveraged loans, analysts and investors noted.

"The rising income benefit of this asset class is really not a 2016 feature, it's a 2017 feature," said Chris Remington, institutional portfolio manager at Eaton Vance.

Turbulent markets are also stoking selling pressure.

So close to year end, the deep discounts on new and secondary loans have yet to lure many buyers back, especially to lower quality debt.

"Retail investors haven't seen enough momentum in the market to really prompt them to take another spin in loans," said Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Americas research at Lipper.

"The market just looks too volatile," he said, noting that loan fund total returns fell by 40bp-60bp in three of the past four weeks.

Total returns averaged 0.19% this year through Dec 4, compared with 0.82% last year, Lipper data show.

This meager return nonetheless beat high-yield corporate bonds, where returns fell 2.04% this year. High-yield bonds are more exposed than loans to troubled energy companies, and investors are broadly worried that rising rates will boost defaults.

Secondary loan prices at nearly four-year lows haven't been enough to jump-start net buying.

"Loans have been on bargain basement sale for a significant part of the year, yet still investors have not been drawn in," Remington said. "In fact, they've gone the other way."

Eaton Vance sees loans as "a screaming buy."

Normally, a rate hike would be a catalyst for retail loan fund investment, Remington said.

"Right now we really have no conviction in whether or not retail buyers will have conviction."

Loan funds have net outflows for 19 straight weeks.

Until sentiment shifts, even higher-quality loans will stay under pressure.

In the absence of liquidity, some fund managers need to sell high-quality loans to raise money to meet redemptions, said Sean Coleman, chief credit officer of Franklin Square.

"Managers who don't have redemption pressure are much better positioned in this market," he said. "It's extremely hard to sell low quality, and you're going to take a hit selling those credits in the current environment." (Editing By Chris Mangham and Jon Methven)