By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 19 The size of the US leveraged
loan market has jumped by 61% to US$851bn since the start of
2010 as borrowers took advantage of near zero interest rates to
issue a record amount of debt, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data.
The outstanding loan market has grown from US$528.6bn on
Dec. 31, 2009, and has seen a massive 345.9% percent increase in
the last 10 years. The high-yield bond market has grown 75% to
US$1.35trn since Dec. 31, 2009, with a 109.2% rise since Dec.
29, 2006, according to Barclays data.
Borrowers seized on years of near-zero interest rates to
issue new debt and extend maturities. Loan growth was supported
by strong investor demand after record inflows into retail loan
funds and record issuance of Collateralized Loan Obligation
(CLO) funds, the largest buyers of leveraged loans.
"The growth of the loan market has been spurred on by
historically low interest rates, which has made the
floating-rate product very attractive to issuers, while at the
same time, there was a huge inflow of money into retail funds
from investors searching for yield," said Fred Haddad, a senior
portfolio manager in New York at Golden Tree Asset Management,
which oversees about US$24.5bn.
Borrowers issued US$940.4bn of new loans sold to
institutional investors since the start of 2010, including a
record US$230.9bn in 2013, according to Thomson Reuters LPC
data.
HUNT FOR YIELD
Investors searching for yield poured into credit with a
record US$62.9bn of inflows into loan retail funds in 2013,
according to Lipper data. A record US$123.6bn of CLOs was issued
in 2014, according to LPC Collateral data.
Another US$88.8bn of CLOs has been raised in the US this
year, according to LPC Collateral, while US$13.7bn has been
pulled from retail loan funds, according to Lipper.
Loans outperformed bonds on an annual basis for the first
time since 2007 and returned 1.97% in 2015 through the end of
October, compared to only 0.23% for bonds, according to Barclays
data. High-yield bonds are expected to underperform leveraged
loans again in 2016, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a
Nov. 16 report.
Increased investor demand and volume allowed companies and
sponsors to push for more borrower-friendly terms. As a result,
the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the
Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp issued updated
Leveraged Lending Guidance in 2013 noting that loan volume had
increased and "prudent underwriting practices have
deteriorated."
In the 2015 Shared National Credit (SNC) review, regulators
found that more than 36% of leveraged transactions originated
within the past year had structures that were cited as "weak,"
with persistent structural issues including ineffective or no
covenants, liberal repayment terms and incremental debt
provisions that allow for increased debt above starting leverage
levels.
Regulation may affect the size of the market, with CLO
volume slowing as a result of upcoming risk-retention rules that
go into effect in December 2016 requiring managers to hold 5% of
their deals. While US CLO issuance may slow - JP Morgan is
forecasting US$60bn to US$70bn in 2016 - many in the market are
optimistic that inflows into retail funds will pick up once
interest rates start to rise, which may help to counter falling
CLO issuance.
"There is a good chance the market remains fairly robust,"
said John Fraser, managing partner of 3i Debt Management US in
New York, which oversees more than US$5bn in assets. Rising
interest rates will bring new capital to the retail loan market
and CLO issuance should continue to be active, although it may
not continue at the same pace, he said.
"If demand is there, then borrowers are going to come up
with transactions to meet that demand," he said.
(Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)