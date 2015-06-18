By Jonathan Schwarzberg
| NEW YORK, June 18
NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. investors are
increasingly pushing back on pricing and terms offered on
leveraged loans in expectation of an influx of large deals.
Transactions - in particular sponsored deals and those at
the low end of the credit spectrum - have seen pricing widen and
terms tighten, and at least one repricing has been pulled.
Cengage Learning Acquisitions was forced to shelve a $2.031
billion repricing of its first-lien term loan due in March 2020
this week after it looked like the educational services provider
might not be able to tighten the spread to the proposed
LIB+450-475 area from LIB+600, sources said. The company emerged
from bankruptcy in March 2014.
"Investors have become more patient which translates into
the more borderline deals struggling or getting pulled," said a
CLO investor.
The investor attributed this to a burgeoning pipeline led by
cable company Charter Communications and chipmaker Avago
Technologies. Charter plans to arrange a $13 billion term loan
to finance its acquisition of Time Warner Cable while Avago has
commitments for $9 billion of new money and $6 billion to
refinance debt in conjunction with its purchase of rival
Broadcom. Charter is also in the market with $13.8 billion of
bridge loans.
This means investors don't have to stretch to pick up paper
as they had to earlier in the year when volume was down
dramatically, especially for new money deals.
At the same time that new paper is arriving, Collateralized
Loan Obligation (CLO) formation is slowing down after a strong
start to the year, the investor said. Volume relaxed as asset
spreads came under pressure without CLO liability spreads
following.
Retail loan fund inflows have picked up some of the slack,
but not enough for issuers to be firmly in the driver's seat as
they were at the start of the second quarter.
As a result, investors have been able to get issuers to make
concessions to get deals done, which is the opposite of how
things were in April and May when issuers flooded the market
with repricing deals.
SPORTING MARKET
Investor pushback forced sporting goods chain Academy Sports
+ Outdoors to widen pricing to LIB+400 from the LIB+350-375
range on its $1.825 billion seven-year term loan backing a
dividend recapitalization. In addition, the company agreed to
push soft call protection of 101 to one year from six months and
to remove a pricing step-down tied to an initial public
offering.
This is a marked difference from May when Epicor Software
Corp went to the market to arrange a $1.4 billion dividend recap
loan. Despite have a B3/B rating, which is lower than Academy
Sports' B2/B rating, Epicor was able to tighten pricing to
LIB+375 from LIB+400.
Dividend recap activity was muted in the first quarter this
year with just $3 billion of deals pricing, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data. However, second quarter volume so far has
reached $6.9 billion, bringing year-to-date volume to $9.9
billion. In 2014, $8.7 billion of dividend recaps priced during
the first half of the year.
Despite the slight shift in tone, Bank of America Merrill
Lynch said in a June 17 note that loans should perform well
compared to high yield bonds as retail investors return to the
asset class. The bank said that retail loan fund inflows have
been seen in six of the last seven weeks and are expected to
continue as investors expect interest rates to rise finally.
(Additional reporting by Kristen Haunss)
(Editing By Chris Mangham and Jon Methven)