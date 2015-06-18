NEW YORK, June 18 U.S. investors are increasingly pushing back on pricing and terms offered on leveraged loans in expectation of an influx of large deals.

Transactions - in particular sponsored deals and those at the low end of the credit spectrum - have seen pricing widen and terms tighten, and at least one repricing has been pulled.

Cengage Learning Acquisitions was forced to shelve a $2.031 billion repricing of its first-lien term loan due in March 2020 this week after it looked like the educational services provider might not be able to tighten the spread to the proposed LIB+450-475 area from LIB+600, sources said. The company emerged from bankruptcy in March 2014.

"Investors have become more patient which translates into the more borderline deals struggling or getting pulled," said a CLO investor.

The investor attributed this to a burgeoning pipeline led by cable company Charter Communications and chipmaker Avago Technologies. Charter plans to arrange a $13 billion term loan to finance its acquisition of Time Warner Cable while Avago has commitments for $9 billion of new money and $6 billion to refinance debt in conjunction with its purchase of rival Broadcom. Charter is also in the market with $13.8 billion of bridge loans.

This means investors don't have to stretch to pick up paper as they had to earlier in the year when volume was down dramatically, especially for new money deals.

At the same time that new paper is arriving, Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) formation is slowing down after a strong start to the year, the investor said. Volume relaxed as asset spreads came under pressure without CLO liability spreads following.

Retail loan fund inflows have picked up some of the slack, but not enough for issuers to be firmly in the driver's seat as they were at the start of the second quarter.

As a result, investors have been able to get issuers to make concessions to get deals done, which is the opposite of how things were in April and May when issuers flooded the market with repricing deals.

SPORTING MARKET

Investor pushback forced sporting goods chain Academy Sports + Outdoors to widen pricing to LIB+400 from the LIB+350-375 range on its $1.825 billion seven-year term loan backing a dividend recapitalization. In addition, the company agreed to push soft call protection of 101 to one year from six months and to remove a pricing step-down tied to an initial public offering.

This is a marked difference from May when Epicor Software Corp went to the market to arrange a $1.4 billion dividend recap loan. Despite have a B3/B rating, which is lower than Academy Sports' B2/B rating, Epicor was able to tighten pricing to LIB+375 from LIB+400.

Dividend recap activity was muted in the first quarter this year with just $3 billion of deals pricing, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. However, second quarter volume so far has reached $6.9 billion, bringing year-to-date volume to $9.9 billion. In 2014, $8.7 billion of dividend recaps priced during the first half of the year.

Despite the slight shift in tone, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a June 17 note that loans should perform well compared to high yield bonds as retail investors return to the asset class. The bank said that retail loan fund inflows have been seen in six of the last seven weeks and are expected to continue as investors expect interest rates to rise finally.

(Additional reporting by Kristen Haunss) (Editing By Chris Mangham and Jon Methven)