LONDON Oct 3 European aerospace group Airbus
Group NV is looking to amend and extend its existing 3
billion euro ($3.75 billion) revolving credit facility that is
due to mature in 2018, banking sources said.
A/A2/A- rated Airbus Group, previously European Aeronautic
Defence and Space Company (EADS), is joining many other
highly-rated European corporates that have decided to amend and
extend their longer-dated credit facilities to improve terms and
refresh maturities.
Airbus Group declined to comment.
EADS originally agreed the financing, which is for back-up
purposes, in April 2011 via a group of 39 banks coordinated by
BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank
of Scotland. The financing was for five-years with two one-year
extension options.
The first extension option was exercised in April 2012 with
the agreement of 38 banks and the second extension options was
exercised in April 2013 with the agreement of 37 banks, leaving
total commitments of 2.907 billion euros maturing in 2018.
The financing, which is covenant free, paid an initial
margin of 37.5bp over Euribor, based on a ratings grid.
(1 US dollar = 0.7994 euro)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)