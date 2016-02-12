LONDON Feb 11 UK engineering and construction
company Amec Foster Wheeler is trying to close an
expensive £1.7bn (US$2.47bn)syndicated loan that refinances
existing loans after deciding not to tap the bond market late
last year, bankers said.
London-headquartered Amec raised US$2.16bn of loans in
February 2014 to back its acquisition of Foster Wheeler which
was increased to US2.26bn in July 2014.
The deal included a US$850m bridge loan to bond issues and a
US$250m bridge to cash. The maturity of the bond bridge was
subsequently extended to Feb. 2017.
Amec, which has been struggling as falling oil prices forced
customers to rein in spending, did not have to pay punitive
pricing step ups on the bridge loan that encourage quick bond
refinancing.
It halved its dividend in early November and decided not to
tap the corporate bond market as spreads widened amid heightened
volatility towards the end of 2015.
The company lost its investment-grade Baa3 credit rating in
mid-November when Moody's downgraded it to junk with a Ba1
rating.
Amec had to refinance the bridge loans with a £1.7bn
medium-term syndicated loan to meet working capital liquidity
requirements after the high-yield bond market closed at year
end.
That loan, which has a maximum maturity of three years, is
paying around 300bp all-in, roughly double the price of its
original corporate bond issue, with fees that are three times as
high as bond fees, a senior loan banker said.
Amec is self-arranging the £1.7bn loan and commitments are
around three weeks overdue as lenders remain wary of companies
with exposure to the ailing oil and gas sector, bankers said.
"The loan is three weeks overdue and they have not closed
the book on the first phase of syndication," a senior loan
banker said.
A company spokesman said that the refinancing would be
completed by the end of the first quarter and said Amec would
give an update when it announced its results on March 10.
BANKS EXPOSED
Amec originally planned to refinance the Foster Wheeler
acquisition bridge loan in the second quarter of 2015 with an
expected investment-grade rating, which would have given an
estimated borrowing cost of 2.5%, according to the company's
2014 full-year results presentation.
Amec's banks were expecting rapid repayment of the bridge
loans, but have been left with more exposure for longer than
they anticipated after the company did not tap the bond market
as expected.
"The bridge loan was sold to banks on the rationale that it
was short term, banks would earn fees and the exposure would be
gone in a year. Now this is a three-year term out when they
thought it would reduce quickly," the senior loan banker said.
The initial US$2.16bn loan of February 2014 was arranged by
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and bookrunners and mandated lead
arrangers Barclays Bank, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Royal
Bank of Scotland.
In a trading call on Nov. 5, company executives said that
Amec was seeking to refinance the bridge loan in the next six
months to give the company plenty of headroom, and would look at
the bond and bank markets.
Moody's cited Amec's deteriorating operating environment and
declining margins as reasons for its downgrade and said that the
company's efforts to cut its dividend and accelerate cost
cutting was not sufficient to mitigate tough conditions in its
core oil and gas operating segment.
Amec said in a January update that its refinancing was going
to plan, at the same time that it announced that chief executive
Samir Brikho was stepping down.
($1 = 0.6887 pounds)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)