LONDON Aug 21 Dubai's iconic island resort,
Atlantis, The Palm, owned by Investment Corporation of Dubai
(ICD) is looking to reprice or refinance an $880 million
syndicated loan signed in September 2013, banking sources said.
The five-year loan was provided by seven local and
international banks comprising Barclays, HSBC, Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Commercial Bank of
Dubai, Union National Bank and Emirates NBD and was priced at
500 basis points (bps) over LIBOR.
Airport retailer Dubai Duty Free (DDF) is also in the
process of repricing a $1.75 billion syndicated loan for the
second time in just over a year to obtain more favourable terms,
a fresh sign of banks' willingness to lend cheaply to the
emirate.
However, despite a more bullish market in the UAE it is
unclear whether Atlantis would be able to reprice its loan as
easily as DDF.
"Dubai Duty Free will be a clear mark to market repricing,
it is a strong, well performing company but it is not as clear
cut for Atlantis," one banker said. "Atlantis is performing well
but it is a very highly leveraged single asset business, I don't
know if it will be able to do a straightforward repricing or
whether it will refinance with other banks joining the existing
syndicate."
FRAGILE RECOVERY
Atlantis The Palm was one of a handful of loans last year
that highlighted a fragile recovery in the UAE after the
financial crisis. Dubai's luxury hotel chain Jumeirah also
closed a six-year $1.4 billion loan in October 2013.
Bankers are predicting a fall in loan pricing in the region
as liquid local banks and international banks desperate to
deploy capital create an attractive environment for borrowers.
As a result bankers are confident Atlantis will be able to get a
deal done.
"Atlantis is a very leveraged single asset but a deal will
still get done, and it will be a good reference point going
forward," said a second banker. "Banks are now very competitive
and desperate for assets and borrowers are tapping into that.
The loan pipeline looks positive."
Atlantis was acquired by Dubai's state-owned flagship
holding company in December 2013 for an undisclosed sum. ICD has
holdings in some of the emirate's most high profile brands
including Emirates airline, Emaar Properties and lender Emirates
NBD.
The Palm opened in 2008 as a joint venture between Kerzner
International Holdings and UAE holding company Istithmar. In
2012 Kerzner took full control of the company.
