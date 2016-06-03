NEW YORK, June 3 The high demand for loans amid a lack of supply of financings from mergers and acquisitions has turned sponsors' attention to dividend recapitalizations in their attempt to maximize returns.

Almost US$3bn of deals launched in the past week, with the largest totaling US$885m from New Mountain Capital-backed life sciences company Avantor Performance Materials.

Sponsors such as private equity firms use dividend recaps to pay themselves distributions while refinancing debt at their portfolio companies.

The total from this week alone dwarfs the entire volume of dividend recapitalization deals from both the first quarter of 2016, which added up to US$420m, and the fourth quarter of 2015, which saw US$940m of volume, according to data from Thomson Reuters LPC.

"I think it's clearly sort of pent-up demand on the sponsor side," said Richard Farley, chair of the leveraged finance group at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP. "The market has not been strong for dividend deals since last fall, and now I think you've had a number of deals come because they could."

The dividend recaps come at a time when sponsors have had trouble finding returns through other means such as exits through initial public offerings. So far this year, there has been only US$5bn of IPO volume, which is down 60% over the same time period last year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

So far this quarter, approximately US$5.5bn of dividend recap loans have priced with almost US$2bn more in the pipeline. This is the largest total since the third quarter of 2015 when US$7.9bn priced.

SHUT DOWN

Dividend recap activity for sponsors pretty much shut down in the fourth quarter when the market was hit by volatility as investors worried over low oil prices and the economy.

However, with the credit markets strengthening, private equity firms began lining up debt backing distributions from a variety of sources. The largest deal of the year was a US$1.575bn term loan backing a dividend recap for Apollo Global Management-backed learning science company McGraw-Hill Global Education Holdings. Strong demand allowed the company to upsize the term loan from US$1.305bn. The distribution totaled US$300m, according to Moody's Investors Service.

Sponsors started testing the waters with strong credits when the dividend recap wave began, but this week they have started tapping the second-lien market for dividend recaps, including the Avantor deal that launched June 2. Avantor is shopping a US$670m first-lien loan and a US$165m second-lien term loan along with a US$50m revolving credit facility.

The Avantor deal will back a US$759m dividend to New Mountain, according to Moody's.

Private defense contractor Vencore is also looking to mine the second-lien market with a US$785m credit facility that includes a US$515m first-lien loan and a US$270m second-lien term loan. Vencore is backed by Veritas Capital. The deal launched June 1.

These deals are among the first syndicated second-lien loans to hit the market since the fourth quarter of 2015 when second-lien activity ground to a halt with the volatility and showcases just how far the market has come and could help sponsors look at additional deals, including leveraged buyouts in the second half of the year if it holds up.

"There seems to be a renewed appetite among banks to underwrite second-lien deals, which is very promising," Farley said.

Other dividend recap deals launching this week included a US$610m deal for New Mountain Capital-backed contact lens distributor ABB Optical Group, a US$500m loan for Ferrara Candy and a US$115m add-on for Eze Software Group.

Roofing products company SRS Distribution Inc also plans to launch a US$127m add-on June 6 to back a distribution to its sponsor Berkshire Partners. (Reporting by Jonathan Schwarzberg; Editing By Michelle Sierra and Chris Mangham)