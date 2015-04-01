* Loan volume fails to mop up excess liquidity

* M&A loans up 15 percent, refinancing down 9 percent

* Pricing improves for Southern European companies

By Alasdair Reilly and Claire Ruckin

LONDON, April 1 Syndicated lending in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) of $208 billion in the first quarter was flat on $209 billion in the first three months of 2014 despite an increase in merger and acquisition (M&A) financing, Thomson Reuters LPC data shows.

Loan volume failed to match strong demand and high levels of bank liquidity. M&A activity is growing slowly but the refinancing wave, which has driven activity in the last two years, is subsiding.

"It's nice to see some new M&A, but not a lot has changed since last year. Volume was good, but the problem was that there was not enough new money deals to absorb all the liquidity available," a senior banker said.

The volume of M&A loans rose to $31 billion in the first quarter, up 15 percent year-on-year, as European companies continued to raise bridge loans and longer term financing to fund acquisitions.

The largest M&A loans of the quarter were a 6.25 billion euro ($6.72 billion) bridge loan backing German real estate firm Deutsche Annington's acquisition of rival Gagfah and a 4.7 billion euro-equivalent ($5.05 billion) loan backing the acquisition of Fortum's Swedish distribution grid by a Borealis-led consortium.

Refinancing made up two thirds of activity in the first three months with volume of $138.6 billion. This was 9 percent lower than a year earlier as many companies have already refinanced existing loans in the last two years.

Investment-grade lending to Europe's higher rated companies rose 12 percent in the first quarter to $138 billion from a year earlier.

High-grade M&A lending of $21 billion was nearly 66 percent higher in the same period, but refinancing of $94 billion was flat year-on-year.

SOUTHERN BOOST

Borrowers in Spain and Italy raised nearly $50 billion of loans in the first quarter as loan market conditions continue to improve in Southern Europe after the eurozone crisis.

Southern European companies are achieving much improved pricing and terms on loans as hefty premiums paid to cover peripheral risk are shrinking as international banks' become more willing to lend.

Italian utility Enel raised the largest loan of the quarter, a 9.4 billion euro ($10.10 billion) refinancing in February, which replaced an expensive forward start facility and more than halved pricing.

Spain's Telefonica and utility Iberdrola completed refinancings of 5.5 billion euros ($5.91 billion) and 5 billion euros ($5.37 billion) respectively, at lower rates.

Lending in Africa, Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East was nearly 50 percent up in the first quarter at $33.66 billion.

Strong volume in the Middle East offset a complete absence of syndicated lending in Russia as international sanctions bite. Middle Eastern loan volume of $23.25 billion in the first quarter was boosted by a $10 billion financing for state-owned oil major Saudi Aramco.

LEVERAGED LOWS

First quarter leveraged lending of $25.5 billion was 32 percent lower than the same period in 2014 and was the lowest first quarter registered since 2010 due to a lack of event driven deals and refinancings.

High-yield bond issuance was more than double leveraged loan volume at $54.5 billion in the first quarter.

Leveraged M&A volume of $9.6 billion was 22 percent lower than a year earlier as private equity firms struggled to compete with cash-rich corporate buyers.

"Buyout financings got off to a good start in January and February but the pipeline became sparse ... (and) activity slowed in March," a banker said.

Leveraged refinancing, including repricings and dividend recapitalisations, fell 37.4 percent to $16 billion in the first quarter as static pricing gave little incentive to refinance.

"Pricing is probably at a similar level to where it was last year so there has not been as many refinancings," the banker said.

The largest European leveraged loan of the first quarter was a repricing of German metering firm Ista's 1.3 billion euro ($1.40 billion) term loan, as private equity owner CVC cut pricing on its 2013 buyout loan by 25 basis points.

The second quarter is expected to see more buyout activity as the deal pipeline slowly builds. Bankers are pitching opportunistic dividend recapitalisations to private equity firms and US-based issuers are tapping Europe for cheaper euro loans.

JP Morgan topped the EMEA syndicated loan bookrunner league table in the first quarter, with an $11.3 billion market share and 20 deals. Deutsche Bank was second, with $9.1 billion and 32 deals and Credit Agricole was third, with $8.2 billion and 33 deals.

($1 = 0.9307 euros)