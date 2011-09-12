* Rising dollar funding prompts call for 20-70 bps pricing hike

* Marks shift of pricing power from borrowers to lenders

* Russian borrowers could turn to domestic lenders for funds

By Michelle Meineke

LONDON, Sept 12 Potential lenders are leaving syndicated loan deals in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA's) emerging markets amid rising concerns about dollar funding, in a move that reflects an ongoing shift of power from borrowers to lenders.

The majority of financings in EMEA's emerging markets are U.S. dollar denominated, which makes loan pricing sensitive to the rising short-term interbank dollar, on top of ongoing liquidity concerns.

"Dollar availability is causing a lot of problems and we have seen examples of mandated lead arrangers leaving deals (at the early stages)," a banker at a European lender said.

Some deals in Eastern Europe, which is the busiest region for loans in emerging markets, are beginning to suffer from lenders' growing inability to match borrowers' low margin demands.

For example, Russian mid-sized oil firm Bashneft is being pressed to consider raising the margin on its $300 million loan if it decides to target up to $1.2 billion in general syndication.

The three-year pre-export club financing carries a sub-200 basis points (bps) margin. Tightening liquidity levels among European banks mean that potential lenders are calling for a higher margin of 275-300 bps.

"The message from the market is very clear," said a banker close to the deal.

Taking into consideration the tight margins on the majority of club deals, very few lenders would be able to enter general syndication without a price reappraisal in the current market, bankers said.

"Companies that are sensitive to pricing will be able to raise the money they need, while those who want the last basis points will have difficulties," said a third banker.

SHIFTING POWER

Several borrowers are being forced to raise pricing in the early stages of new deals to suit lenders' capabilities amid the strained liquidity, marking the beginnings of a shift of pricing power from borrowers to lenders.

Some banks are calling for an increase of between 20 bps and 70 bps -- even up to 100bp in some cases -- and pressure to agree shorter maturities could well follow.

"The market dynamics are changing and moving away from the borrower," the third banker added.

In Russia, however, many borrowers are not expected to adjust to suit European lenders' new funding outlook, and may instead look towards domestic lenders to make the most of Russia's relatively dollar-rich position.

Having remained steady amid the global economic slowdown, Russian borrowers do not agree that they should be tarred with the same brush as Europe and should increase their borrowing costs.

"Russia is sometimes disconnected from reality, even though they see a clear push from international banks," the banker at a European lender said.

Throughout the region, blue-chip borrowers are able to maintain lending based on their banking relationships and investment-grade status.

"If there is a relationship angle or it's an investment-grade company, then there seems to be no problem right now, but I think people will start talking more," a fourth banker said. (Editing by David Cowell)