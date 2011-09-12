* Rising dollar funding prompts call for 20-70 bps pricing
hike
* Marks shift of pricing power from borrowers to lenders
* Russian borrowers could turn to domestic lenders for funds
By Michelle Meineke
LONDON, Sept 12 Potential lenders are leaving
syndicated loan deals in Europe, the Middle East and Africa
(EMEA's) emerging markets amid rising concerns about dollar
funding, in a move that reflects an ongoing shift of power from
borrowers to lenders.
The majority of financings in EMEA's emerging markets are
U.S. dollar denominated, which makes loan pricing sensitive to
the rising short-term interbank dollar, on top of ongoing
liquidity concerns.
"Dollar availability is causing a lot of problems and we
have seen examples of mandated lead arrangers leaving deals (at
the early stages)," a banker at a European lender said.
Some deals in Eastern Europe, which is the busiest region
for loans in emerging markets, are beginning to suffer from
lenders' growing inability to match borrowers' low margin
demands.
For example, Russian mid-sized oil firm Bashneft is being
pressed to consider raising the margin on its $300 million loan
if it decides to target up to $1.2 billion in general
syndication.
The three-year pre-export club financing carries a sub-200
basis points (bps) margin. Tightening liquidity levels among
European banks mean that potential lenders are calling for a
higher margin of 275-300 bps.
"The message from the market is very clear," said a banker
close to the deal.
Taking into consideration the tight margins on the majority
of club deals, very few lenders would be able to enter general
syndication without a price reappraisal in the current market,
bankers said.
"Companies that are sensitive to pricing will be able to
raise the money they need, while those who want the last basis
points will have difficulties," said a third banker.
SHIFTING POWER
Several borrowers are being forced to raise pricing in the
early stages of new deals to suit lenders' capabilities amid the
strained liquidity, marking the beginnings of a shift of pricing
power from borrowers to lenders.
Some banks are calling for an increase of between 20 bps and
70 bps -- even up to 100bp in some cases -- and pressure to
agree shorter maturities could well follow.
"The market dynamics are changing and moving away from the
borrower," the third banker added.
In Russia, however, many borrowers are not expected to
adjust to suit European lenders' new funding outlook, and may
instead look towards domestic lenders to make the most of
Russia's relatively dollar-rich position.
Having remained steady amid the global economic slowdown,
Russian borrowers do not agree that they should be tarred with
the same brush as Europe and should increase their borrowing
costs.
"Russia is sometimes disconnected from reality, even though
they see a clear push from international banks," the banker at a
European lender said.
Throughout the region, blue-chip borrowers are able to
maintain lending based on their banking relationships and
investment-grade status.
"If there is a relationship angle or it's an
investment-grade company, then there seems to be no problem
right now, but I think people will start talking more," a fourth
banker said.
(Editing by David Cowell)