LONDON, April 29 Russian gas company Gazprom
is exploring ways of raising new loans and bonds from
Asian investors and trying to extend an existing $500 million
loan that is due to mature at the end of July, loan bankers said
on Thursday.
Company officials from Gazprom and its Asian unit Gazprom
Marketing & Trading Singapore Pte Ltd met banks in Singapore
this week to discuss future financing opportunities as
international sanctions mount against Russia's role in the
Ukraine crisis.
The company is looking into the possibility of raising loans
or bonds in Asia, bankers said, as as it and other Russian
companies are effectively locked out of the European and US
capital markets.
"The company (Gazprom) is thinking that it may be able to
raise some structured financing, including deals secured by
accounts receivables or trade financings," a banker said.
Other Russian companies are looking at financing
alternatives in Western Europe, including bilateral loans, as
the syndicated loan market remains frozen.
The United States and the European Union imposed more
sanctions on Russia this week as part of their drive to put
pressure on Moscow for the annexation of Crimea and direct
support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.
Some banks with close relationships with Gazprom's Asian
suppliers and clients - particularly Chinese and Middle Eastern
banks - could be interested in supporting new deals, bankers
said.
Several bankers said however that Asian lenders are as
concerned about counterparty risk as European and US banks.
"Lenders will also be concerned about counterparty risks, so
even suppliers or clients of these sanctioned companies could be
affected," a second banker said.
EXTENSION REQUEST
Gazprom Marketing & Trading, Gazprom's wholly-owned
UK-registered subsidiary, held a bank meeting in Singapore on
Monday, to ask lenders to extend a $500 million loan before it
matures on July 25.
The company, which looks after Gazprom's marketing and
trading activities in Europe, signed a $500 million loan in July
2012 that was priced at 150 basis points over Libor and was
extended last year.
$100 million of the loan was raised in Asia via Gazprom
Marketing & Trading Singapore Pte Ltd and the remaining $400
million loan was raised in Europe via Gazprom Marketing &
Trading.
Gazprom Marketing & Trading confirmed that it was in talks
with banks on extending the full $500 million loan.
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)