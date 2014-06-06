(Corrects maturity on one-year facility)

By Alasdair Reilly

LONDON, June 6 Diversified natural resource company Glencore plc announced on Friday that it has signed $15.3 billion of revolving credit facilities.

The new facilities refinance Glencore's $12.99 billion, one-year and three-year revolvers signed in June 2013 and amend and extend a $4.35 billion, five-year revolver, also agreed in June last year.

The financing is split between a $8.7 billion, one-year revolver with a one-year extension option, and a $6.6 billion, five-year revolver with two one-year extension options.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, ING Bank and UniCredit were active bookrunners on the financing, which closed substantially oversubscribed after raising over $17.5 billion from a total of 69 banks, including 33 mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

The financing was increased from a launch amount of $15 billion.

"We have secured sufficient funding for working capital and substantially reduced our financing costs," Steven Kalmin, Glencore's chief financial officer said.

CUTTING COSTS Glencore has taken advantage of highly competitive loan market conditions to refinance early on improved terms.

The one-year facility pays 50 basis points (bps) over Libor, while the five-year facility now pays 60 bps over Libor, banking sources said previously.

Last year's financing, which backed back the merger of Glencore and mining company Xstrata, comprised a $5.92 billion 12-month revolving credit facility paying 80 bps, a $7.07 billion, three-year facility paying 90 bps and a $4.35 billion, five-year facility paying 85 bps.

"The cancellation of the three-year facility marks a further step in Glencore's trajectory away from a pure trade and commodity player, while any other trade and commodity borrower will find it hard to match pricing on the new deal," a senior banker said. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)