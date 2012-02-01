HONG KONG Feb 1 (Reuters Basis Point) - Borrowers launching syndicated loans in Asia Pacific this year will face significant increases in borrowing costs as liquidity shrinks with the withdrawal of European banks and while remaining lenders grapple with the soaring cost of funds.

Lenders have scarce US dollar liquidity and the cost of sourcing the funding has risen considerably -- a situation further exacerbated by the withdrawal of several European banks from the market, bankers said at the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association's Global Loan Market Summit in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

"US dollar liquidity is a very big problem," said Philip Cracknell, global head of syndications and interim head of capital markets at Standard Chartered Bank said at the summit.

"The universe of banks has shrunk," he said, "though there are pockets of liquidity like Philippine banks due to remittances from overseas."

But while there are fewer banks left, most loan bankers believe the refinancings in the corporate market will get done as banks will be keen to support key relationship clients.

"There is no concern about refinancing volumes (in Australia) as Australian banks are very keen to lend at the moment," said Gavin Chappell, executive director and head of loans and syndications NSW at Westpac Banking Corp.

MARGINS GOING UP

While liquidity is available for most existing clients, the loans will become more expensive. Loan pricing has already gone up in many markets, including Hong Kong, India and Australia, said bankers at the summit.

In Hong Kong, loan pricing needs to be at least 200 basis points (bps) over the base rate, while some Indian companies are seeing the cost of their loans reach 500 bps over LIBOR. In Australia, pricing is also on the rise.

"There has been a significant jump in loan pricing in just the last few weeks," said Chappell.

For a BBB rated five-year loan in Australia, all-in pricing is close to 300 bps, compared to 200 bps in November.

And banks reckon there is still more adjustment to be made.

"It will be a long time before pricing peaks," said John Corrin, ANZ's global head of loan syndication.

The rising cost of US dollar loans may force more borrowers to turn to local currency loans instead.

"Local currency syndications will grow as there is a lot of liquidity and local banks are not facing the same cost pressures as on US dollars," said Standard Chartered's Cracknell.

And the higher margins may attract non-bank investors who have hitherto been investing selectively in higher yielding loans such as leveraged deals. "We must increase non-bank investors with immediate effect. Critical that we do it," said Corrin.

HIGH YIELD BONDS TO GROW

The high yield bond market is also expected to play a bigger role in the leveraged and project finance markets. "A lot of banks have withdrawn from project finance, and possibly high yield bonds will take out long-term project finance loans, normally after completion and possibly even before," said Cracknell.

(Reporting by Sharon Klyne; Editing by Gavin Stafford)