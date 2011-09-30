(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

HONG KONG, Sept 30 (Basis Point) - Syndicated lending in the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan, was $244 billion in the first nine months of the year, 33 percent higher than the same time last year, according to Thomson Reuters Basis Point.

The figure is the highest volume seen in the first three quarters in 10 years, and could lead to record annual loan volume as companies try to beat rising loan pricing by borrowing before the end of the year.

Third quarter volume of $79 billion was also 35 percent higher than a year earlier, when $58.5 billion of loans were completed.

Refinancing existing debt accounted for 45 percent of all loan activity and totalled $109 billion.

Lending backing mergers and acquisitions (M&A) saw a strong 67 percent increase to $24.7 billion, up from $14.8 billion a year previously.

Japan's loan market maintained a steady pace and showed no impact from the country's devastating earthquake, or the country's sovereign debt downgrade.

Japanese lending for the first three quarters was $231 billion, up from $197bn for the same period last year.

Excluding Australia and Japan, Asian borrowing rose 35 percent to $132.5 billion in the year to date, up from $100 billion a year earlier. Third-quarter borrowing of $41.2 billion was 14 percent higher than the same time last year.

Australia and Singapore's loan markets have been the most active.

Australian volume for the year-to-date of $67 billion, have nearly doubled from the same period last year. Singapore is on track for a record year with $31 billion of loans so far, compared to only $13 billion a year earlier.

Hong Kong's offshore dollar market hit $41.6 billion in the first three quarters, from $33 billion a year earlier.

India's offshore volume slipped slightly to $17.35 billion from $18.6 billion for the year to date, but a large number of deals in the pipeline are expected to boost annual volume.

Lending to Taiwan also slowed to $32.6 billion this year from $39.3bn a year ago.

ANZ is the top arranger of loans in Asia Pacific excluding Japan, followed by Bank of China and National Australia Bank.

HSBC is the biggest arranger of Asian loans, excluding Japan and Australia, followed by Standard Chartered Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.