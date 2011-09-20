By Maggie Chen
| HONG KONG, Sept 20
HONG KONG, Sept 20 (Reuters Basis Point) - Bankers are
sizing up India lending opportunities in the wake of new rules
announced last Thursday which allow India borrowers greater
access to overseas borrowings and, for the first time, yuan
debt.
Indian companies are now allowed to borrow up to US$750
million -- previously US$500 million -- in external commercial
borrowings (ECBs) each financial year without approval,
refinance rupee debt with overseas borrowings, and collectively
borrow US$1 billion in yuan.
There is an overall overseas borrowing cap of US$30 billion
per year. ECBs were previously permitted in US dollars, euros,
pounds and yen.
The moves come, according to one India-focused loans banker
at an international bank, as many Indian companies --
particularly in the fast-growing Indian infrastructure space --
are in "desperate need of funds", as domestic borrowing rates
have reached a multi-year high and US dollar liquidity has
tightened in recent months.
The changes will essentially "encourage companies to grow by
allowing them to borrow at cheaper rates", said a loans banker
at an Indian bank.
The types of lenders expected to expand their role in India
offshore loan markets include certain Chinese banks,
India-focused international lenders, and Indian banks with an
offshore presence. Meanwhile, the introduction of yuan debt may
also support Chinese imports into Asia's third-largest economy.
POTENTIAL OFFSHORE REFI BOOST
The changes concerning the refinancing of rupee debt with
overseas borrowings are a "significant move" expected to have a
"big impact", said a Mumbai-based loans banker at an
international bank.
Indian banks with a large overseas presence will be able to
shift assets "from their domestic books to offshore books", the
banker added.
Last year, rupee loans grew significantly, driven by project
financings, and totalled over US$60 billion-equivalent, while
foreign currency loan volume amounted to about US$22 billion.
Both figures were higher than the US$40 billion-equivalent in
domestic loans and US$7bn in offshore loans completed in 2009,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Onshore borrowing has become increasingly expensive, with
the Reserve Bank of India increasing the repo rate by 25 basis
points to 8.25% last Friday -- the 12th such raise in 18 months.
"More corporates will look at the dollar market and approach
foreign banks," said a loans banker at another Indian bank. But
while international banks generally lend to high-grade
corporates, Indian banks "work across the risk spectrum", the
banker added.
CHINA EYES INDIA BUSINESS
While Chinese banks have faced tighter lending restrictions
at home, some have recently shown increased interest in lending
to Indian borrowers in the telecommunications and energy
sectors.
Reliance Communications Ltd, India's second-biggest mobile
phone carrier by subscribers, got Rs87 billion (US$1.93 billion)
in 10-year loans from China Development Bank in March to
refinance 3G spectrum fees and to import telecom equipment from
Chinese vendors Huawei and ZTE.
Bank of China recently committed US$200 million to an around
US$3 billion syndicated loan backing Vedanta Resources Plc's
acquisition of a 40% stake in Cairn India Ltd, described by one
loans banker as "a big step forward" in relationship building
with Indian credits.
"Fundamentally, Chinese banks want to increase lending to g
to Indian borrowers," said an India-focused loans banker at a
European bank.
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world's
largest bank by market value, recently opened its first Mumbai
branch.
STEP FORWARD
The Indian move to allow yuan debt is a "real step forward
in the internationalisation of the Rmb currency" said an
India-focused loans banker at a European bank.
The investor base for Indian borrowers raising
Rmb-denominated debt could be similar to that for offshore Rmb
bonds, said an India-focused loans banker at a European bank.
The Rmb-denominated "dim sum" bond market has grown quickly
since China lifted a range of restrictions on the use of its
currency last year.
Dim sum bonds totalling Rmb 83 billion have launched in 2011
to date, compared to the Rmb 42.6 billion for the whole of 2010,
Thomson Reuters data shows. Offshore syndicated Rmb loans,
however, have been slower to take off due to the lack of a
suitable benchmark lending rate.
Hong Kong has become a major centre for offshore Rmb
business. Deposits hit Rmb 553.6 billion in June, according to
the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.
State Bank of India, India's largest commercial bank, became
the first Indian bank to enter the yuan business in China when
it opened a branch in Shanghai last year.
Banks expect to see more action in bonds rather than the
loan market, citing the paucity of offshore Rmb syndicated loans
to date.
Indian infrastructure and finance company Infrastructure
Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (ILFS) looks set to be the
first company to issue an Indian yuan-denominated bond. Reuters
reported in August that the company had chosen three banks to
handle the US$200m-equivalent deal.